This is hardly the first time Azmi has weighed in on the debate. She previously stepped into the fray during the 2022 Karnataka controversy, which erupted after six students wearing the hijab were reportedly barred from entering a college in Udupi. At the time, actor Kangana Ranaut took aim at Azmi, challenging her to comment on the situation in Afghanistan—prompting Azmi to point out that India operates as a secular democracy, standing in sharp contrast to Afghanistan's theocratic regime. Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar, has voiced his own opposition to the hijab as a practice, though he has simultaneously called out non-secular Hindu right-wing groups for leading the charge against it, calling their outrage hypocritical.