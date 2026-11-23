Shabana Azmi has spoken up on the burqa debate.
Azmi stated that it's the middlemen who are giving the misinterpretations of the Quran.
The National Award-winning actress has often talked about the hijab.
Raised by progressive literary and theatre stalwarts Kaifi and Shaukat Azmi and married to Javed Akhtar, a vocal atheist from a Muslim background, Shabana Azmi has often described herself as culturally Muslim without following religious orthodoxy. That personal lens tinted her recent conversation on Usha Kakade’s podcast, where the celebrated actor unpacked the decades-long controversy around women wearing the hijab and the burqa.
Shabana Azmi Calls Out "Middlemen" For Misrepresenting Quran
“It’s nowhere mentioned in the Quran that you should wear a burqa like this. It’s just written in the Quran that there should be modesty in your eyes. That modesty is for both women and men,” Shabana Azmi emphasied. She hit out at “middlemen” for twisting and manipulating religious scripture to suit their agenda. She blamed them for sowing confusion by falsely claiming the Quran mandates purdah for women.
“I don’t wear a burqa, but I also believe that if someone tells me I can’t wear a burqa, I’ll wear three of them. Who are you to tell me that? But it can’t happen that under the veil of secularism, you spread fundamentalism,” Azmi underlined.
This is hardly the first time Azmi has weighed in on the debate. She previously stepped into the fray during the 2022 Karnataka controversy, which erupted after six students wearing the hijab were reportedly barred from entering a college in Udupi. At the time, actor Kangana Ranaut took aim at Azmi, challenging her to comment on the situation in Afghanistan—prompting Azmi to point out that India operates as a secular democracy, standing in sharp contrast to Afghanistan's theocratic regime. Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar, has voiced his own opposition to the hijab as a practice, though he has simultaneously called out non-secular Hindu right-wing groups for leading the charge against it, calling their outrage hypocritical.
During the same conversation, Azmi also brought up the growing wave of film stars switching to politics. While acknowledging that entering the political arena is ultimately a personal “choice,” the veteran actor warned her peers against treating public office as a mere status symbol devoid of genuine social work. She emphasized that performers blessed with immense public affection and trust owe it to their constituents to channel that goodwill into sincere, dedicated service rather than treating a political title as an ornamental badge of honor.