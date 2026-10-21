“Read Quran, Follow Islam”: Symbiosis Professor’s Messages To Female Students Spark Row

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Updated on:
Published at:

A professor at Symbiosis Law School’s Nagpur campus has been placed on leave pending an inquiry into allegations of inappropriate messages to female students and urging them to follow Islam and read the Quran

image Prefer on Google
Symbiosis Law School
Symbiosis Law School Photo: sibmnagpur.edu.in
Summary of this article

  • A Symbiosis Nagpur professor was placed on leave over allegations of inappropriate messages to female students.

  • The university formed a committee to investigate allegations, including claims concerning his previous posting at Hyderabad campus.

  • Police facilitated meetings with students and complainants.

A complaint against a professor at Symbiosis Law School’s Nagpur campus has prompted an internal inquiry after allegations emerged that he sent inappropriate messages to female students and urged them to follow Islam and read the Quran.

The professor has been placed on leave while a high-level university committee examines the allegations. The inquiry will also cover claims relating to his earlier tenure at Symbiosis Law School in Hyderabad. Police said no first information report (FIR) had been registered till Sunday.

The matter came to the university’s attention after a student’s family raised the complaint, which was subsequently taken up with the college administration and the police. The allegations also led to protests on campus and meetings between students and the administration.

Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Mosque Executions Put Ta’zir Law And Death Penalty Under Scrutiny

By Outlook News Desk

How The Complaint Emerged

According to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members quoted by The Indian Express, a student’s father approached the organisation after his daughter showed him messages allegedly sent by the professor.

The VHP then raised the matter with the college administration and met the Nagpur Police Commissioner.

Related Content
IIT Bombay. (Representative Image) - null
Professor Suryanarayana Doolla - IIT Bombay
High Security outside IIT Bombay - ANI
Professor Suryanarayana Doolla - IIT Bombay

A university official said the administration had taken cognisance of the complaint and formed a committee to investigate the allegations and recommend further action.

“The concerned professor is now on leave and will not attend the campus until the inquiry is complete and its findings are available,” the official said.

The committee will also look into allegations concerning the professor’s conduct during his previous posting at the Hyderabad campus.

UN Experts Raise Alarm Over Police Crackdown On Youth-Led Protests In India, Cite 7,000 Detentions

By Outlook News Desk

Police Facilitate Talks On Campus

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Nityanand Jha said 15-17 people affiliated with various organisations assembled at the university at around 11.30 am on Saturday. Police facilitated a meeting between the group and the administration, following which the professor was placed on leave.

Later, another group of 15-20 people arrived at around 6.45 pm with the complainant and her father. At the time, the inquiry committee was holding an open-house discussion with around 100-120 students.

Police subsequently facilitated a meeting between the administration and a delegation of six or seven people, including the complainant. The committee assured the delegation that the allegations would be examined and action taken within a stipulated timeframe.

The administration and police later briefed students on the developments. Jha said the situation remained peaceful, with no law-and-order problem reported.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories