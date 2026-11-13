Moushumi Chatterjee's husband, Jayanta Mukherjee, died on Thursday.
He died following age-related ailments at his Mumbai residence.
Jayanta was a film producer and composer.
Jayanta Mukherjee, film producer, composer and husband of veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee, died at his Mumbai residence on Thursday (November 12). He was unwell for some time and was in his late 70s.
Jayanta Mukherjee death reason
"He passed away last evening due to age-related issues at his residence in Khar," BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), told PTI.
A source informed NDTV that Jayanta Mukherjee died at around 5:30 pm at his residence. "His health had deteriorated significantly, and he was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. However, the doctors advised the family to take him home, saying that his condition was very serious," the source said.
His wife and daughter were at home at the time of his demise.
The source also revealed that Jayanta was "highly diabetic and had been suffering from deteriorating health for some time". Following the death of his elder daughter, his health reportedly started to deteriorate.
Who was Jayanta Mukherjee?
Jayanta Mukherjee, the son of legendary singer and music composer Hemant Kumar, came from a musical family. He produced films such as Mazaaq (1975), Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979) and Biwi Aur Makan. Both Mazaaq and Do Ladke Dono Kadke starred his wife Moushumi Chatterjee. Talaash, which aired in 1992.
In 2019, they lost their elder daughter, Payal, who died at age 45. She reportedly had been suffering from juvenile diabetes. Her health declined over time, and she was in a coma before her death.
Their younger daughter, Megha Mukherjee, appeared in films such as Radio, Ruslaan and Aisa Kyun Hota Hai.