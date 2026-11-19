She debuted as a producer with Main Vaapas Aaunga, that Johar called one of the “massive sleeper successes” of the year. She said, "Yeah, it was around Rs 1 crore business on day 1, and then it went on to create history. I am just so proud to have worked with a director like Imtiaz Ali sir.” It stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina.