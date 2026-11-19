Ananya Birla teased Ranveer Singh's upcoming zombie thriller Pralay on Koffee With Karan.
Ananya Birla and Ananya Panday joined Karan Johar on the latest episode of his talk show.
Birla also spoke about the unexpected success of her debut production, Main Vaapas Aayunga.
Ranveer Singh is gearing up to tackle zombies in Pralay, an ambitious big-screen action thriller helmed by director Jai Mehta. Currently shooting on location across Mumbai and its surrounding areas, the project has been touted as a full-blown "spectacle" by producer Ananya Birla, who shared her optimism that moviegoers will embrace the film.
Birla opened up about Pralay, alongside the commercial run of her recent backing, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, during the new episode of Koffee With Karan’s ninth and final season. The episode also featured Ananya Panday to the couch, who placed phone calls to Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter, and Kartik Aaryan, while Shanaya Kapoor dropped in for an unexpected cameo.
Birla relayed her excitement about Ranveer Singh's Pralay, "It's going to be a spectacle, and I hope and pray that people like it, but beyond that, it's in God's hands and it's in people's hands." Birla heads the recently launched Birla Studios.
She debuted as a producer with Main Vaapas Aaunga, that Johar called one of the “massive sleeper successes” of the year. She said, "Yeah, it was around Rs 1 crore business on day 1, and then it went on to create history. I am just so proud to have worked with a director like Imtiaz Ali sir.” It stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina.
Pralay stands as Ranveer Singh’s follow-up to the massive triumph of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise. Taking on double duty as both lead actor and producer, Singh stars along with Kalyani Priyadarshan, fresh off her breakout turn in Lokah.
Koffee With Karan's Final Season
Concluding its ninth installment, the star-studded talk show is officially taking its final bow. Upon the October premiere, host Johar announced that this chapter is the end of the road for the series, with no future seasons on the horizon. Salman Khan kicked off the farewell lineup, paving the way for appearances by high-profile couples Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, and Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.
Intriguing guest pairings are slated for the remaining episodes. Karan has teased an installment uniting rising actors Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Lakshya, while stand-up comic Samay Raina recently confirmed he will share the couch with Tanmay Bhat and filmmaker Farah Khan. To give the series a proper send-off in its ninth and final run, the host is assembling personalities from across the broader entertainment landscape for one last series of candid chats, with Shah Rukh Khan rumored to be the grand finale guest.