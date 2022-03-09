Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Kiara Advani Schools Paparazzi For Not Wearing Masks

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday (March 8). Take a look at how she interacted with the paparazzi and schooled them on not wearing a mask.

Actress Kiara Advani At Mumbai Airport Twitter - @dutta_lakhpati

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 9:37 pm

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday after attending her sister Ishita Advani's wedding. The actress can be seen in videos from the airport speaking with paparazzi who asked her to stop for pictures. She, on the other hand, had noticed something else.

Advani asked the paparazzi how they know when she will arrive at the airport while speaking with them. She also inquired as to why they had all stopped using their masks. She asked, “Ho gaya kya (Is the pandemic over?),” to which the photographers laughed.

Videos of the actress from her sister's wedding had previously circulated on the internet. The two sisters are seen in one video dancing to ‘Memba For Aisha’, a popular ‘The Sky Is Pink’ song. They are joined by other party members as they dance on a wooden deck in the evening sun. They also danced to a Punjabi song in another video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Advani had previously shared an Instagram Reel that gave a closer look at her gown. While rapper Kanye West's song Flashing Lights played in the background, she twirled around in her pink outfit.

The actress also shared photos of her sister getting ready for the wedding in her wedding lehenga.

