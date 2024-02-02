Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony in November 2023. The news of his wedding came just a few weeks after the news of his break-up with ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.
Giorgia Andriani On Ex Arbaaz Khan's Wedding With Sshura Khan: One Has To Move On When Relationship Ends
Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend, Giorgia Andriani, has now opened up on his second marriage with Shura Khan.
Now during a latest interview with Zoom, Giorgia has reacted to Arbaaz and Shura’s wedding, and wished him well. She said, “Arbaaz Khan is a good human being. Yes, we did part ways and the emptiness of letting go of a partner will always be there. Letting go is not easy, because you’re personally involved with someone in a relationship. But one has to move on when the relationship ends. I wish him well while I move to another chapter in my life.”
Advertisement
Giorgia further clarified that she is not dating any actor. She said, “Recently, there were reports that I am dating a certain actor. But these are just rumours. Even though it is spreading like wildfire on the internet, I would like to say there is no truth to it!”
Advertisement
Arbaaz and Giorgia were dating since 2028, and the news of their breakup only came forth in 2023. She had confirmed the breakup with Arbaaz in December 2023, and shared that his relationship with his first wife, Malaika Arora, had no effect on their bond. Giorgia also mentioned that she and Arbaaz decided to break up mutually, and added that she will 'always have feelings' for Arbaaz.
Advertisement
She had said, "At this point, we are very good friends, we will always be very good friends. At that time we were more than friends. We have always been very close, always had a lot of fun together. I guess that was also one of the reasons why it was hard to become from friends to friends friends...I think since the beginning we both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. Because we are very different, we both knew that. But neither of us had the courage to admit that."
Advertisement
Arbaaz Khan got married to make-up artist Sshura Khan at sister Arpita Khan’s home with Salman Khan and family attending it.