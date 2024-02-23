Art & Entertainment

Actress Shaily Priya Pandey Dons Divine Look ‘Kismat Ki Lakiro Se’

Actress Shaily Priya Pandey, who plays Shraddha in the show ‘Kismat Ki Lakiro Se’, will don a new look as devi, adding exciting new layers to her character’s journey.

IANS

February 23, 2024

Shaily Priya Pandey Photo: PUNE.NEWS
As the show develops, after Abhay regains his memory, the bond between Shraddha and Abhay strengthens, much to Roshni's dismay. Unable to accept their growing closeness, Roshni devises a cunning plan to drive them apart.

She plans a scheme to declare Shraddha as a divine being, a Devi, in order to create a rift between Shraddha and Abhay.

On this, Shaily said that embarking on the role of Shraddha in 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se' has been an extraordinary experience for her.

“It’s truly humbling to witness how my character continually evolves to offer fresh experiences for the audience. The team's dedication to crafting this new appearance has been immense, especially considering its stark departure from Shraddha's usual appearance.

“I personally find this new look incredibly captivating, and I eagerly anticipate the audience's reaction to it."

She added that the upcoming episodes promise to unravel new facets of Shraddha's character, presenting her with unforeseen challenges and transformations.

“Viewers can expect gripping twists and turns that will keep them hooked to the show."

‘Kismat Ki Lakiro Se’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.

