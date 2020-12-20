As New Coronavirus Strain Spreads Across Europe, Netherlands Bans Flights From UK

December 20, 2020
Corona
The Dutch government has also strongly advised its citizens not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Associated Press (AP) 20 December 2020
Representational Image
AP/PTI Photo
2020-12-20T15:11:30+05:30
The Netherlands is banning flights from the UK for at least the rest of the year in an attempt to make sure that a new strain of coronavirus that is sweeping across southern England does not reach its shores.

The ban came into effect on Sunday and the government said it was reacting to tougher measures imposed in London and surrounding areas on Saturday by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Netherlands said it will assess “with other European Union nations the possibilities to contain the import of the virus from the United Kingdom."

Johnson said a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70 per cent more transmissible than existing strains appears to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England.

“There's no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness,” the prime minister stressed, or that vaccines will be less effective against it.

The Dutch government is already strongly advising its citizens not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Britain has alerted the World Health Organization that the new variant identified this week appears to be accelerating the spread of Covid-19, saying it accounted for some 60 per cent of the capital's cases.

Viruses mutate regularly, and scientists have found thousands different of mutations among samples of the virus causing Covid-19. But many of these changes have no effect on how easily the virus spreads or how severe symptoms are.

