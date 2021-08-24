August 24, 2021
Airbnb Vows Free Housing For 20,000 Afghan Refugees Globally

The UN Refugee Agency said last month that an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January, bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million.

Associated Press (AP) 24 August 2021, Last Updated at 6:19 pm
Representational Image
AP
outlookindia.com
2021-08-24T18:19:23+05:30

Airbnb offered free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally on Tuesday and sought more assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company.

“The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up," said CEO Brian Chesky on Twitter. “I hope this inspires other business leaders to do the same. There's no time to waste."

The UN Refugee Agency said last month that an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January – primarily due to insecurity and violence – bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million.

White House officials said 28 U.S. military flights ferried about 10,400 people to safety out of Taliban-held Afghanistan over 24 hours that ended early Monday morning, and 15 C-17 flights over the next 12 hours brought out another 6,660.

Kathy Hochul, New York's Maiden Female Governor, Vows To End 'Distractions'

Associated Press (AP)

