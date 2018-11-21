Woman Cooks Ex-Boyfriend’s Body, Serves To Construction Workers In Traditional Dish

A Moroccan woman in UAE killed her ex-boyfriend and served his body in a traditional Arabic dish to a group of construction workers in her neighbourhood and threw the remains to the dogs in the locality, reported Khaleej Times.

Quoting a source in the Al Ain prosecution, the newspaper reported that the 30-year-old woman has confessed to the crime.

The woman told the prosecution that she butchered the victim - who was in his 20s - for dumping her after seven years of financial support, said the report.

The incident came to light after the victim’s brother went to the couple’s home and spotted a human tooth in a blender. The Al Ain Police conducted DNA tests that proved that the tooth and the rest of the blender's contents belonged to the deceased.