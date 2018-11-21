﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Woman Cooks Ex-Boyfriend’s Body, Serves To Construction Workers In Traditional Dish

Woman Cooks Ex-Boyfriend’s Body, Serves To Construction Workers In Traditional Dish

She threw the remains to the dogs in the locality

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2018
Woman Cooks Ex-Boyfriend’s Body, Serves To Construction Workers In Traditional Dish
Representative Image
Woman Cooks Ex-Boyfriend’s Body, Serves To Construction Workers In Traditional Dish
outlookindia.com
2018-11-21T20:10:16+0530

A Moroccan woman in UAE killed her ex-boyfriend and served his body in a traditional Arabic dish to a group of construction workers in her neighbourhood and threw the remains to the dogs in the locality, reported Khaleej Times.

Quoting a source in the Al Ain prosecution, the newspaper reported that the 30-year-old woman has confessed to the crime.

The woman told the prosecution that she butchered the victim - who was in his 20s - for dumping her after seven years of financial support, said the report.

The incident came to light after the victim’s brother went to the couple’s home and spotted a human tooth in a blender. The Al Ain Police conducted DNA tests that proved that the tooth and the rest of the blender's contents belonged to the deceased.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau UAE Murder Women International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India's Tour of Australia: Fans Brutally Troll Krunal Pandya After Getting Hammered At The Gabba
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters