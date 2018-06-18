The Website

18 June 2018 Last Updated at 3:19 pm National

Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Exam: Cheating Gang Busted, Atleast 16 Arrested

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-06-18T15:21:20+0530

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested 16 people in connection with cheating in the state police constable recruitment examination, an official said on Monday.

The two-day examination, which began today, is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board at 860 centres in 56 districts to fill 41,520 posts. 

"The Uttar Pradesh Police's STF has arrested as many as 11 people from Gorakhpur and five from Allahabad," Inspector General (IG) of Police, STF, Amitabh Yash told PTI here.

One of persons arrested in Gorakhpur, Anil Giri, has confessed to taking money from candidates for placing "solvers" for them in the examination, a police spokesperson claimed.

"Anand Yadav (BSc, LLB), one of the solvers, and Amarnath Yadav, a candidate and liasoner for Giri, have landed in the STF's net. Around Rs 4 lakh and ID cards of a dozen candidates have been recovered from them," the spokesperson said.

He said the STF is conducting raids to arrest more people related to the cheating racket.

Irfan Ahmed, Imran, Kaushal and Satendra Kr Singh, an advocate in the Allahabad High Court and a resident of Ballia, were among those arrested from Allahabad, the IG said.

"Pawan Kr Singh, a resident of Patna (a solver) has also been arrested. He was impersonating Ram Kumar Yadav, a resident of Mirzapur (UP)," Yash said.

PTI



