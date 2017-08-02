Sick Of Idli-Dosa, Congress MLAs Holed Up In Bengaluru Resort Demand Gujarati Chef

For the Gujarat Congress MLAs holed up in the Bengaluru resort to deter defection, home-food is a major missing point.

According to a report published in The Hindustan Times, the 44 legislators have expressed a discontent over the South-Indian food served to them in their temporary abode prompting the party high command in state to provide them with a Gujarati chef.

"All the arrangements are great. But there is bound to be a difference in cuisine," one of the legislator told the newspaper pointing out how non-spicy Gujaratis who depend more on roti, dal and kadhi (chappatti, lentils and curry) are the biggest sufferers in the land of rice.

A typical Gujarati breakfast would have included ‘bhakhri’ and ‘thepla’. But here, att ‘Eagleton - The Golf Village’, some 40km outside the state capital Bengaluru, it is idli and dosa while the menu for lunch mostly included rice or ragi balls.

DK Shivakumar, the power minister in Karnataka’s Congress government, said a Gujarati chef will be made available for the MLAs soon, the paper reported.

Congress had brought its 44 legislators at the resort on Saturday, to fend off "poaching" attempts by the BJP ahead of the August 8 Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat.

Six of the 57 Congress MLAs in Gujarat, from where senior party leader Ahmed Patel is contesting for the Rajya Sabha, have resigned from the party in the last few days with three joining the BJP on Friday.