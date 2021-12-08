Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Responds To Modi's 'Red Caps' Remark

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at BJP saying its 'red light' (beacon on VIP vehicles) is "short lived". He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's recent 'red caps' remark, referring to the caps worn by SP workers.

"The fear of red caps has deep-rooted in the minds of the BJP leaders. They are now beginning to feel the threat to their political existence. Their 'red light' is set to turn off and they realise this. Hence, they have been making baseless allegations against the SP," a statement issued by the party read, quoting Yadav.

The former chief minister alleged that the BJP leaders, who vow in the name of Indian culture, appear to be unaware that the color of Lord Hanuman and the sun is also red.

"...Red is the colour of change, it is the colour of blood. The BJP does not understand this because its policies are based on hate-mongering," Yadav said.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he called the SP's red caps a warning bell, Akhilesh said, "In parliamentary democracy, the dignity of language and behaviour introduces a party or an individual. Under the BJP leadership, the restraint over language is fading away."

(With PTI Inputs)