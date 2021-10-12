Pakistani Terrorist Arrested In Delhi With AK-47 And Other Arms: Police

A Pakistani national has been arrested from Laxmi Nagar area in east Delhi and arms and ammunition have been recovered from him, police officials said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Ashraf alias Ali, a Pakistani resident from the Punjab province, had obtained Indian identity cards through forged documents and was living here as an Indian national, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.

AK-47 and several other arms and ammunition have been recovered from him.

Ashraf has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act, and Arms Act, the police said.

(With PTI Inputs)