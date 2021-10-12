Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Pakistani Terrorist Arrested In Delhi With AK-47 And Other Arms: Police

Mohammad Ashraf alias Ali, a resident of Pakistan's Punjab province, was arrested from east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. He had obtained Indian identity cards through forged documents and was living here as an Indian national.

Delhi Police arrest Pakistani terrorist from Delhi. AK-47 along with other arms recovered. He was living here through forged identity cards.

2021-10-12T11:41:30+05:30

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 11:41 am

A Pakistani national has been arrested from Laxmi Nagar area in east Delhi and arms and ammunition have been recovered from him, police officials said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Ashraf alias Ali, a  Pakistani resident from the Punjab province, had obtained Indian identity cards through forged documents and was living here as an Indian national, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.

AK-47 and several other arms and ammunition have been recovered from him.

Ashraf has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act, and Arms Act, the police said.

(With PTI Inputs)

