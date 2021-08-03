Yielding Exemplary Results, Investoxpert Creates A Positive Wave In Real Estate

Beginning a real-estate practice is a daunting task that requires hard work, significant time, capital-related penance, and adequate research. It takes consistency and hard work before you generate or map actual ROI. While advanced technologies and digitization have diminished the need for site visits and doing onsite assessments or review localities, they have additionally, speed up the intensity with which an organization and its team members should attempt to be aware of the consistently expanding rivalry.

The world today is witnessing a great transformation with unemployment dropping and the job market spiking again, increasing the overall growth of the real-estate sector. Realizing the importance of real estate and the growth opportunities that lie ahead of it, InvestoXpert was initiated by Mr. Vishal Raheja, a visionary entrepreneur who inculcated strategic thinking and innovation to create a team of intrapreneurs that are passionate innovators of this modern world.

Founded in 2016, InvestoXpert is the brainchild of this successful businessman, who, with his idea of infusing excellence, innovation, and passion into the land, has transformed it into a landmark. In a short span, the firm has amassed the collaboration of noteworthy names

among the real estate developers such as the Piramal group, Ace Group, Godrej Properties, DLF, Omaxe Group, and many more to provide its customers with a seamless experience at investing in the most pristine properties across India. Proffering the skyline of Noida with its

monumental success, InvestoXpert caters to a diverse segment of home-buyers through well-planned residential and optimally designed commercial and retail spaces.

Talking about his venture, Mr. Vishal Raheja says, "Although the pandemic caused uncertainty in the sector, we at InvestoXpert are now prepared to adapt to new changes and boost the market through various strategies and transformations. Our long successful journey has witnessed a lot of evolution and expansion, motivating us to excel at every stage and at any given time". With years of unflinching trust, commitment, and consistency, InvestoXpert has created a name amongst the admired and trusted brokers in the real estate sector.

Taking all of his real estate knowledge over the years and combining it with his incredible skill set, Founder Mr. Vishal Raheja has also worked with numerous clients, building an enormous and spectacular portfolio for this real estate venture. Even when the market was recovering from the hiccups caused by the pandemic, InvestoXpert was able to deliver their services to more than two thousand clients and successfully launched their OOH campaign, occupying some prominent locations in and around Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

InvestoXpert has set new benchmarks for the real estate industry by condensing the tedious process of buying and renting properties for the buyers by being the one-stop destination of locating the right fit. The undying fervour, commitment, and dedication of Mr. Vishal and

the entire team, as an integral part of the real estate sector, has brought forth a culture of excellence that is ingrained in every team member and stakeholder associated with the firm.

In a nutshell, the brilliant team at InvestoXpert envisions becoming a leading giant in the real estate industry. Over five years in the sector, InvestoXpert has reinvented itself as a Proptech Brokerage House and offers zero brokerage, facilitating individuals to move closer to the most promising real estate investment. Its overarching incentives of

trust, reliability, and accountability help them to offer better client experiences and has broadened its horizons by the expansion to retail, asset management, and interior segments.

