Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Anmol Joon: The Finest Entrepreneur With True Sportsmanship

This young and dynamic man is a former galvanizing badminton champion and is currently the chairman and CEO at RSHL Real Estate Development in Dubai.

2021-10-19T17:49:07+05:30

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 5:49 pm

Modern-day entrepreneur, Anmol Joon’s story is a worth read. This 19-year-old from Dubai has truly reached a milestone by carving out a niche not only for himself but also for others. This young and dynamic man is a former galvanizing badminton champion and is currently the chairman and CEO at RSHL Real Estate Development in Dubai. Anmol Joon had always aspired to be known as a badminton champion in his early days as a badminton player, but fate had something else waiting for him. He had won several tournaments, be it winning the All India Ranking Tournament six times or the Haryana State Championship two times. Yet, his life took a U-turn when he got physically injured in his elbow. Thereby his dreams got completely shattered. However, Anmol Joon wasn’t aggrieved and remained undeterred. He fought over the hurdles destiny had offered him, and he geared up with a new idea in the line of business. Then, eventually, he took charge as a real estate agent. Anmol’s road to making a career in the real estate sector was not at all smooth, yet it was something any other person of his age would avoid, yet Anmol made up his mind that he wasn’t there to stick around, rather he was in it for a long run. Gradually, Anmol gave the perfect answer to all the surrounding backlashes by delivering exemplary performance in his new venture. Aiming to be a resource person in real estate, Anmol Joon retains a building in his name in Dubai.

Moreover, he owns a villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Also, Anmol has his stud farm. Anmol Joon is considered to be the youngest philanthropist to motivate the spirit of sportsmanship among youth. Along with this, Anmol also inspires the millennial to indulge in a healthier lifestyle along with motivating and teaching people, almost everything about badminton and other aspects of life.

The fighter with an indomitable spirit, Anmol, has diverse interests from car racing to horse riding. Apart from this, the Anmol also owns the GD Goenka Public School in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. He dreams of a healthy India to take forward the vision of a fulfilling environment to the budding athletes. Establishing himself with a flourishing business in the competitive market of Dubai, this passionate soul is on a mission and vision to boost the standard and quality in any field that he steps into and create a name that would be synchronous with value and quality.

