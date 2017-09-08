Military Action Against North Korea Certainly An Option, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump said military action against a defiant North Korea is certainly an option, but hoped that he does not have to use it.



Tensions have dramatically risen on the Korean peninsula after North Korea on Sunday conducted its biggest nuclear test, which its state-run KCNA news agency described it as a hydrogen bomb.



"Military action would certainly be an option. Is it inevitable? Nothing is inevitable. It would be great if something else could be worked out," he told reporters at a news conference with the Kuwait's Emir Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday.



"We would have to look at all the details, all of the facts. But we've had presidents for 25 years now, they've been talking, talking, and the day after an agreement is reached, new work begins in North Korea, continuation on nuclear. So, I would prefer not going the route of the military, but it's something certainly that could happen," Trump said in response to a question.



Pyongyang in July conducted two long-range ballistic missile launches, followed by a medium-range over Japan, a US ally, in August. The US has responded to meet the challenge with "fire and fury".



Stressing that the US military is now stronger than ever, Trump said, "Hopefully we're not going to have to use it on North Korea. If we do use it on North Korea, it will be a very sad day for North Korea".



"I'm not negotiating with you. Maybe we’ll have a chance to negotiate with somebody else, but I don't put my negotiations on the table. Unlike past administrations, I don't talk about them. But I can tell you that North Korea is behaving badly, and it's got to stop," he said.



Later, a senior Trump administration official said that North Korea is a "global menace" and these latest provocations increase the international communities resolve to isolate the North Korean regime through strict enforcement of existing UN security council resolutions and the imposition of new sanctions.



"We call on all nations to use every means of influence available to make clear to North Korea that further provocations are unacceptable and those who enable the regime must also be held accountable. Everyone needs to do more and all options are on the table. As President Trump mentioned just a short time ago military action is certainly an option," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.



"We will not allow them to extort and threaten the world with these nuclear missile programs," said the senior administration official, adding that the US is coordinating very closely with its allies and partners and monitoring the situation.