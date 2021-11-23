Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

It's Not Political: Vasundhara Raje, As Her Mewar Yatra Creates Buzz

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday started her four-day tour of Mewar and Merwara regions during which she will visit various temples and meet the families of BJP leaders who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's Not Political: Vasundhara Raje, As Her Mewar Yatra Creates Buzz

Trending

It's Not Political: Vasundhara Raje, As Her Mewar Yatra Creates Buzz
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T17:09:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 5:09 pm

The yatra that will cover six districts has created a buzz as it is seen as an attempt to reassert her position in the state BJP after maintaining a low profile following her defeat in the 2018 assembly polls, but Raje said that the visit is not political.

"From the very beginning, I believe in 'dharm-neeti' (righteous policy) instead of 'rajneeti' (politics)," she said.

The BJP leader said she will pay homage to those who have passed away due to COVID-19 and pray for the prosperity of the state in various temples.

Related Stories

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

''This programme of four days is not political. My daughter-in-law was sick for the last 10 months. With the blessings of Sawaliya Seth, her health is now improving. Due to her deteriorating health, I could not come to express my condolences on the death of our colleagues, so I have come now,” she said.

Raje was speaking while addressing a gathering after offering prayers at the Sanwaliya temple. The BJP veteran will be visiting various temples, including Tripura Sundari in Banswara where she has often paid obeisance during her political campaigns.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

"Today, I bowed before Sanwalia Seth and wished for the prosperity of the state. I am overwhelmed by the affectionate welcome of the people's representatives, workers, farmers and youths," Raje later said on Twitter.

Raje visited the family of late BJP MLA from Dhariyawad Gautam Lal Meena who succumbed to COVID-19 in May. The Congress won the seat in the recent bypolls, while the BJP came third.

Raje said that during the rule of her government, development works worth Rs 550 crore were carried out at 125 temples. She will be covering six districts of Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Banswara, Rajsamand, Bhilwara and Ajmer during the yatra.

The former chief minister will conclude her tour at Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Apart from Sanwaliya temple, Raje will offer prayers at Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara on Tuesday evening, Charbhuja temple, Dwarkadhish temple (Rajsamand), Eklingji temple (Udaipur) on Wednesday, Nathdwara temple (Rajsamand) on Thursday, Brahma temple (Pushkar, Ajmer) and Ajmer dargah on Friday.

She will pay homage to former MLAs, including Kiran Maheshwari and Jeetmal Khant, who died during the pandemic.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Vasundhara Raje Scindia India Rajasthan Jaipur Rajasthan CM Yatra
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

Koushik Paul / Starting the day at 113/6, Jason Holder (36), Kyle Mayers (45) and Rakheem Cornwall (39) helped West Indies avoid the follow-on against Sri Lanka before rain gods opened up.

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement