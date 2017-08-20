India's Economy Became Fastest Growing Under PM Modi's Rule, Says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said India's economy has become the fastest growing in the world since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over and that it was in a state of paralysis during the previous UPA rule.

He said that recognising the potential of the youth of the country, the government has launched schemes like Start-Up India, Stand-Up India and Skill India to provide a forum to them.

After Modi came to power in 2014, the country started developing rapidly, while in the 10 years prior to the NDA rule, it (development) was stranded and the economic system had got paralysed, Shah said addressing a function here to distribute certificates to meritorious students.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's economy has become the fastest growing economy in the world," Shah said

He said it was the responsibility of the youth to ensure the development of the country as they comprise 65 percent of the total young population.

"Therefore, it is the duty of the government to provide a forum to the youth-power and their immense potential so that they can stand up to ensure the country's development at the world level," he said.

The Modi-led government at the Centre has focused on skill development and started the 'Skill India' scheme, he said.

Besides, to give wings to the youth potential, the government also launched Start-Up India and Stand-Up India schemes so that they get associated with the country's development process, the BJP chief said.

By taking advantage of these schemes, the youth of the country would be in a position to offer jobs rather than seeking it, he said.

Shah said he sees immense potential in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's meritorious students' scheme and that it will give a boost to the state's development.

"Shivraj's government has framed schemes for the welfare of all sections of the society and ensured that its benefits reach the bottom level. Because of this only, Madhya Pradesh had come out of the BIMARU (laggard) state category and is standing among the developed states," he said.

On the occasion, Chouhan said his government wants to create industrialists like Tata, Birla and Ambanis in the state and that is why his government is providing a guarantee to the banks for providing loans to youth.

The prime minister wants to make India a "vishwa guru" (world leader), he said, adding that his government is also making all possible efforts for it.

Later, Shah and Chouhan distributed the certificates to the meritorious students.