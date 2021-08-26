August 26, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Nusrat Jahan Becomes Mother, Her Estranged Husband Wishes Both Mother-Child ‘Bright Future’

Nusrat Jahan Becomes Mother, Her Estranged Husband Wishes Both Mother-Child ‘Bright Future’

The actor and politician Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy at a Kolkata hospital.

Outlook Web Desk 26 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:57 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Nusrat Jahan Becomes Mother, Her Estranged Husband Wishes Both Mother-Child ‘Bright Future’
Nusrat Jahan becomes mother. (File photo)
Nusrat Jahan Becomes Mother, Her Estranged Husband Wishes Both Mother-Child ‘Bright Future’
outlookindia.com
2021-08-26T14:57:28+05:30

Trinamool Congress MP and Bengali actor Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon.

Jahan was admitted to the hospital in Park Street on Wednesday evening.

She gave birth to the child around 12.20 pm at the hospital said.

Both the mother and the baby are doing fine and under the watchful eye of the doctors, the source said.

Jahan's actor-friend Yash Dasgupta was present at the hospital, a film industry source said.

Jahan's estranged husband Nikhil Jain said, "There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future."(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea On Exclusive Facilities To Officials During Second COVID-19 Wave

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Nusrat Jahan Kolkata National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos