ISIS-Inspired Terror Group Was Planning To Target Political Personalities: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday detained 10 persons from Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi for their suspected involvement with a new ISIS-inspired terror module planning to carry out blasts in north India, especially in the national capital, officials said.

The NIA conducted searches across 17 locations in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi in connection with its probe into the new module called 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam', they said.

Of the 10 persons detained by the anti-terror probe agency, five were picked up from the western Uttar Pradesh district of Amroha following a joint operation with the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad, Inspector General ATS Asim Arun said in Lucknow.

"We conducted searches at 17 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with a new ISIS module styled as 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam' which was in an advance stage of carrying out a series of blasts," NIA IG Alok Mittal said at a press conference.

"The ISIS-inspired terror module was planning to target crowded localities, political personalities," said Mittal.

"Searches have been conducted in Delhi’s Seelampur and UP’s Amroha, Hapur, Meerut and Lucknow. Large quantities of explosive material, weapons and ammunition including a country made rocket launcher have been recovered so far," he added.

"Total amount worth Rs 7.5 lakh has been recovered. Nearly 100 mobile phones, 135 SIM cards, laptops and memory were also seized. Some of the searches are still underway. After initial interrogation of the 16 suspects, we have decided to arrest 10 accused," the IG said.

"Their targets were political persons and other important personalities and vital and security installations. Level of preparation suggests their aim was to carry out explosions in near future by remote control blasts and fidayeen attacks. This is a new ISIS-inspired module, they were in touch with a foreign agent. Identities are yet to be established," he added.

"The gang leader of the module is called Mufti Sohail who stays in Delhi and is a native of Amroha in UP where he works at a mosque."

The group was under NIA surveillance for some time following inputs of their suspicious activities, officials said.

