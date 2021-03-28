Covid-19: Mumbai, Gujarat Record Highest Single-Day Spike Since Pandemic Outbreak

Registering its highest single-day spike so far, Mumbai on Saturday reported 6,123 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the caseload to 3,91,751 in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 12 more fatalities, the death toll in the metropolis has risen to 11,641.

Dharavi, the biggest slum cluster in the financial capital, added 50 new infections in the day, which pushed its tally to 4,697, the city civic body said in a statement.

A total of 2,294 people were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries in Mumbai to 3,37,555, the BMC said.

With 48,075 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Mumbai went up to 39,36,930, it stated.

Mumbai now has 53 containment zones while the number of buildings sealed following recovery of Covid-19 cases rose to 551.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 2,276 infections on Saturday, taking its tally to 2,98,596, the state health department said. This is the highest daily rise the western state has recorded since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

With five more patients- two in Surat, and one each in Ahmedabad, Bharuch, and Bhavnagar- succumbing to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the overall toll in the state went up to 4,884, it said.

A total of 1,534 people were discharged from hospitals in Gujarat during the day, taking the total count of recoveries to 2,83,241.

In view of a surge in Covid-19 infections, the Gujarat government has made it mandatory for travellers coming from other states to carry an RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours.

The number of active cases in Gujarat has risen to 10,871, the health department said in a release.

At 760, Surat recorded the highest number of new cases in the state during the day, followed by 612 cases in Ahmedabad, 326 in Vadodara and 172 in Rajkot, it said.

Meanwhile, 2,98,973 people were vaccinated during the day.

A total of 44,29,566 people have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat so far while 6,29,707 beneficiaries have received the second dose, the release said.

The new wave of coronavirus in Gujarat has also hit two of the country's premier educational institutions with IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Gandhinagar reporting active cases in double digits.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad currently has 40 active cases of coronavirus, while IIT-G has 25 active cases, official sources said.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,98,596, new cases 2,276, death toll 4,484, discharged 2,83,241, active cases 10,871, people tested so far - figures not released.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli reported 28 new cases and five recoveries during the day. With this, the number of active cases in the UT reached 131.

(With inputs from PTI)

