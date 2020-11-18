Brave Railway Officer Saves Woman About To Fall Into Train-Platform Gap

A Railway Protection Force officer on Tuesday saved the life of a woman who lost her balance while boarding a train in Kalyan station and was in danger of falling into the platform gap.

RPF sub inspector Vijay Solanki was on duty on platform number 5 when the incident took place, an official said.

"The woman, headed to Bengaluru, was boarding Udayan Express when she lost balance and was about to fall into the gap as the train started moving. Solanki quickly pulled her to safety," he said.

