Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB's Sameer Wankhede Removed From Probe After Extortion Allegations

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede who had been leading the investigation on the Aryan Khan drugs on cruise case said that he himself sought the transfer.

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB's Sameer Wankhede Removed From Probe After Extortion Allegations
NCB's Sameer Wankhede taken of Aryan Khan drugs case | PTI

Trending

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB's Sameer Wankhede Removed From Probe After Extortion Allegations
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T20:37:20+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 8:37 pm

The Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who was leading the Aryan Khan drugs case probe has been removed from the investigation following allegations of bribery. According to reports, Wankhede was removed after being linked to an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some NCB officials, including Wankhede, for letting off accused Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, in the drugs case.

Previously, Prabhakar Sail, one of the witnesses in the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case, accused Wankhede of receiving a Rs 8 crore pay-off.

Following Wankhede's removal, the charge of the high profile drugs probe will be given over to a special investigation team (SIT) under the leadership of senior police officer Sanjay Singh.

Related Stories

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's Sister Files Police Complaint Against Maha Minister Nawab Malik For Defamation

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Sameer Wankhede For 'Extortion'

The news came the same day as Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, made his first appearance with the NCB. The former appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai to mark his weekly presence before the anti-drug agency in connection with the cruise ship drugs case.
Wankhede had been facing constant attacks from Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in the past few days, so much so that a local organisation on Wednesday came out in support of the NCB Zonal Director.

Hailing Wankhede's fight against drugs, members of the Shri Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindustan gathered outside the NCB zonal office in the morning holding placards and banners with messages in his support.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Soon after news of Wankhede's removal broke, the NCB officer responded by saying he had petitioned to be shifted from the case and was not, in fact, removed on the basis of allegations.

"I've not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency," NDTV quoted Wankhede as saying. "So Aryan Khan case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT," he added, stating that the move was the result of cooperation between Delhi and Mumbai.

Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was arrested in January in connection to a drugs case along with two others. He received bail last month.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Aryan Khan Sameer Wankhede Drugs and Narcotics Mumbai Cruise Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Obituary | Subrata Mukherjee: Mamata’s Political Guru-Turned-Follower

Obituary | Subrata Mukherjee: Mamata’s Political Guru-Turned-Follower

Navjot Singh Sidhu Takes Back Resignation From Congress' Punjab President Post, Here's The Catch

Kerala Man Orders Passport Cover Online, Discovers Actual Passport Inside

Watch: Shocking Footage Of Cracker-Laden Truck Bursting Into Flames In Tamil Nadu

J&K: Militant Escapes After Brief Shootout Inside Srinagar Hospital

Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

US To Lift All Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated International Travellers, Including Indians

Not Just Crackers, Delhi Environment Minister Blames 'Farm Fires' For Thick Smog Day After Diwali

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Advertisement

More from India

Explainer | Why 66 Positive Zika Virus Cases Have Caused Alarm In Uttar Pradesh

Explainer | Why 66 Positive Zika Virus Cases Have Caused Alarm In Uttar Pradesh

Modi In Kedarnath: A Spiritual Touch To BJP’s Poll Narrative For Uttarakhand And Himachal Pradesh

Modi In Kedarnath: A Spiritual Touch To BJP’s Poll Narrative For Uttarakhand And Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai Experiences Quieter Diwali Than Last Year Despite More Crackers, Says NGO

Mumbai Experiences Quieter Diwali Than Last Year Despite More Crackers, Says NGO

Watch | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Gets Himself Whipped ‘For Prosperity Of His State’

Watch | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Gets Himself Whipped ‘For Prosperity Of His State’

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

Vikas Pathak / A day after pollution levels soared after Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP of ‘having ensured’ that crackers were burst in Delhi despite a ban on crackers.

Sidhu Takes Back Resignation From Congress' Punjab President Post, Here's The Catch

Sidhu Takes Back Resignation From Congress' Punjab President Post, Here's The Catch

Outlook Web Desk / Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he will resume working as the President when the new AG will be appointed. He has also sought a panel on the appointment of the new DGP.

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup, Live: Jadeja Picks 3; Scotland Are 63/6

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup, Live: Jadeja Picks 3; Scotland Are 63/6

Koushik Paul / India are fourth in Group 2 and need to win by a huge margin vs Scotland to boost their net run rate. Follow T20 World Cup live scores and updates here.

Adapt Or Die: Is Indian Fashion Ready To Handle The Pandemic?

Adapt Or Die: Is Indian Fashion Ready To Handle The Pandemic?

Srishti Jha / While many industries have tried to gear up for changes in the post-pandemic world, the fashion world has remained in a state of paralysis.

Advertisement