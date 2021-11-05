Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB's Sameer Wankhede Removed From Probe After Extortion Allegations

The Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who was leading the Aryan Khan drugs case probe has been removed from the investigation following allegations of bribery. According to reports, Wankhede was removed after being linked to an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some NCB officials, including Wankhede, for letting off accused Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, in the drugs case.

Previously, Prabhakar Sail, one of the witnesses in the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case, accused Wankhede of receiving a Rs 8 crore pay-off.

Following Wankhede's removal, the charge of the high profile drugs probe will be given over to a special investigation team (SIT) under the leadership of senior police officer Sanjay Singh.

The news came the same day as Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, made his first appearance with the NCB. The former appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai to mark his weekly presence before the anti-drug agency in connection with the cruise ship drugs case.

Wankhede had been facing constant attacks from Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in the past few days, so much so that a local organisation on Wednesday came out in support of the NCB Zonal Director.

Hailing Wankhede's fight against drugs, members of the Shri Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindustan gathered outside the NCB zonal office in the morning holding placards and banners with messages in his support.

Soon after news of Wankhede's removal broke, the NCB officer responded by saying he had petitioned to be shifted from the case and was not, in fact, removed on the basis of allegations.

"I've not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency," NDTV quoted Wankhede as saying. "So Aryan Khan case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT," he added, stating that the move was the result of cooperation between Delhi and Mumbai.

Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was arrested in January in connection to a drugs case along with two others. He received bail last month.