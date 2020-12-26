21-Year-Old Arya Rajendran Likely To Become Next Thiruvananthapuram Mayor

Twenty one-year-old Arya Rajendran, who successfully contested the recent civic polls, is likely to become the next Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, CPI(M) sources said on Friday.

The Thiruvananthapuram district secretariat of the Marxist party, recommended her name for the post during a meeting on Friday. The recommendation has to be ratified by the party state secretariat, which will convene a meeting later today.

If approved, Arya, will become the youngest Mayor ever in the country.

The state secretariat will make the announcements on five of the total six corporations by Saturday, party sources said.

Arya, a BSc Maths second year student at the All Saints college in Thiruvananthapuram, had won from the Mudavanmughal ward of the city corporation, bagging 2,872 votes, 549 more than the rival Congress candidate.

An activist of the Students Federation of India (SFI), she is also the state president of Balasangam, the children's wing of the Left party.

When contacted by the media about the recommendation, she said the party will take the right decision and that she had not been informed by anyone other than reporters.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K Sreekumar (CPI-M), suffered a shocking defeat in the polls.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine