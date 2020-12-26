December 26, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  21-Year-Old Arya Rajendran Likely To Become Next Thiruvananthapuram Mayor

21-Year-Old Arya Rajendran Likely To Become Next Thiruvananthapuram Mayor

If appointed, Rajendran will be the youngest person to hold the mayor’s post in the country

PTI 26 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
21-Year-Old Arya Rajendran Likely To Become Next Thiruvananthapuram Mayor
Arya Rajendran
Twitter
21-Year-Old Arya Rajendran Likely To Become Next Thiruvananthapuram Mayor
outlookindia.com
2020-12-26T09:30:10+05:30

Twenty one-year-old Arya Rajendran, who successfully contested the recent civic polls, is likely to become the next Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, CPI(M) sources said on Friday.

The Thiruvananthapuram district secretariat of the Marxist party, recommended her name for the post during a meeting on Friday. The recommendation has to be ratified by the party state secretariat, which will convene a meeting later today.

If approved, Arya, will become the youngest Mayor ever in the country.

The state secretariat will make the announcements on five of the total six corporations by Saturday, party sources said.

Arya, a BSc Maths second year student at the All Saints college in Thiruvananthapuram, had won from the Mudavanmughal ward of the city corporation, bagging 2,872 votes, 549 more than the rival Congress candidate.

An activist of the Students Federation of India (SFI), she is also the state president of Balasangam, the children's wing of the Left party.

When contacted by the media about the recommendation, she said the party will take the right decision and that she had not been informed by anyone other than reporters.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K Sreekumar (CPI-M), suffered a shocking defeat in the polls.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

970 Passengers Arrive In Mumbai From Europe, Mid-East; 489 Quarantined

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Kerala CPI(M) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos