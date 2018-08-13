The Website
13 August 2018 National

Ease Of Living Index: Pune Ranks First, Delhi Is 65th

The housing and urban affairs minister said Kolkata refused to participate in the survey.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
Pune has been ranked first in the Ease of Living Index launched by housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday, with Navi Mumbai coming in second and Delhi languishing at 65.

According to the ministry, Greater Mumbai has been ranked three, followed by Triputi, Chandigarh, Thane, Raipur, Indore, Vijaywada and Bhopal.

The survey was conducted on 111 cities in the country. Puri said the Ease of Living Index has been based on four parameters -- governance, social institutions, economic and physical infrastructure.

Chennai has been ranked 14 and New Delhi 65 .

The housing and urban affairs minister said Kolkata refused to participate in the survey. 

(PTI)

or just type initial letters