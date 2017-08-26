Dera Violence: Canada And United Kingdom Issue Safety Advisory For Their Citizens In India

Governments of the United Kingdom and Canada have issued safety advisories for their citizens in India after a spate of violence in Punjab and Haryana following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for rape.

"A number of deaths have been reported in violent clashes following the conviction of the head of the Dera Sacha Sauda spiritual organisation; high alerts and a ban on unauthorised gatherings are in place throughout Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh until 30 August 2017," the U.K. advisory said.

The advisory also said the British Deputy High Commission and British Council offices in Chandigarh are closed until Monday, August 28.

"Due to the possibility of further serious violence; you should avoid large gatherings, follow the advice of the local authorities, monitor local media and keep in touch with your travel company; local road and rail travel may be significantly disrupted during this period," it said.

The Canada government also issued an advisory saying that tensions remain high in the States of Punjab and Haryana, and various other areas.

"Following the conviction of a prominent sect leader on August 25, 2017, tensions remain high in the States of Punjab and Haryana, and various other areas," the Canadian government said in an advisory.

The authorities in the state of Haryana and at the Centre are also taking appropriate measures to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Around 53 companies of the paramilitary forces and 50,000 personnel of the Haryana Police have been deployed. In addition, the Army has also been deployed in Sirsa district of Haryana.

The Center has asked the Haryana government to take strict action if anyone tries to break the law.

Curfew has also been imposed in several parts of the country under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

