Caught On Camera, Teacher Thrashes Minor Boy With Shoe In Uttar Pradesh

The teacher can also be seen offering the minor boy a glass of water to drink and asking him to smile.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 November 2018
Screengrab/Twitter
outlookindia.com
In a shocking incident, a minor boy was allegedly thrashed with shoe and brutally beaten up by his tuition teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

The incident came to light on November 15 after the parents of the class II student checked CCTV footage of the room where the brutal episode took place.

In the video, the teacher named Kamal is seen beating the boy with his shoe and even hitting his fingers with a key-like object. Not only this, the teacher even grabbed the boy by his hair and ear and shook him and also punched him multiple times at his back.

The teacher can also be seen offering the minor boy a glass of water to drink and asking him to smile.

"The video has been recovered. A case has been registered and a team is trying to catch the teacher," senior police officer Ashutosh Dwivedi told news agency ANI.

The teacher, who had been teaching the boy for the past six months, is absconding.

ANI

