Baba Ramdev Files Injunction Against Book, Publisher Says Didn't Get To Defend It In Court

Yoga guru and entrepreneur Baba Ramdev has filed an injunction against the sale or printing of the book by Priya Pathak-Narain titled ‘Godman To Tycoon: The Untold Story of Baba Ramdev’.

The publisher says that neither they, nor the author was contacted before the order was passed and that the “allegation of defamation must certainly be heard in the courts and we welcome the chance to defend our book”.

The injunction was confirmed in a press release issued by the book’s publisher Juggernaut Books on its website. The injunction includes the publisher , author and Amazon and Flipkart.

"On August 4, 2017 the court of the ACJ -CCJ – ARC (East), at the Karkardooma District Courts in Delhi restrained Juggernaut Books from publication and sale of Godman to Tycoon: The Untold Story of Baba Ramdev. We have received an intimation and copy of the order on August 10, 2017 and have complied with it immediately thereafter"- the press release says.

The note says that the book is a work of serious journalism with over 50 interviews with people who have known Ramdev closely. The publisher says that the manuscript was vetted by a legal expert before publication and that “we stand by our book, will defend the case and will move the court to vacate the injunction.”