Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar today said that the two big takeaways post Gujarat assembly polls were addressing agriculture related problems and 'unsatisfactory employment'.
The achievements (of the government) were not meeting the aspirations of a great majority of the youth. "That is what characterises the youth of Gujarat and Maharashtra. They are unsatisfied employed youth. The big lesson, therefore, is to address unsatisfactory employment," Kumar told PTI here.
BJP had won the election with a majority securing 99 seats and Congress 77 in the 182 member assembly.
Kumar said problems related to agriculture were another issue that has to be tackled.
"Agriculture has become backward. You are left behind. You have to change many things, including Minimum Support Price for farmers. This is not easy," he said.
Asked to comment on US tech major Accenture's statement of artificial intelligence alone contributing a whopping USD 957 billion to GDP by 2035, Kumar said he has not done any estimation, but it has potential to contribute much more if India improves formalisation of economy.
"The distinction between small-medium enterprise and top enterprise should go, because the growth potential lies in the former who form 98 per cent of business class. If we do that, new technology can contribute much more GDP wise," he said.
On fears of joblessness due to automation, Kumar said technology always bring progress, but it has to be tackled in sensitive manner.
"What you have to do is to accept technology, but then make sure that you use it to create jobs in new areas, where people who will not find jobs in old system, will find new system," he said.
Agriculture Has Become Backward, Govt Not Meeting Aspirations Of Youth, Says NITI Aayog VC
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar today said that the two big takeaways post Gujarat assembly polls were addressing agriculture related problems and 'unsatisfactory employment'.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted In The Fodder Scam Case
- Army Major, 3 Jawans Killed After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In J&K
- Why Should Anybody Have Problem With Singing 'Vande Mataram'? Asks Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- MCD, Police Seal Shops In Delhi Posh Defence Colony Market; South Ext, Green Park, Greater Kailash Next?
- More than 10,000 Applications Of Migrants From Pakistan's Hindu Community Pending: Rajasthan HC Told
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Plays Bal Thackeray In Biopic, Watch Teaser
- Vijay Rupani To Continue As Gujarat Chief Minister
- Why Does Hindu Diaspora In Developed Multicultural Countries Hate Minorities Back Home In India?
- 127 Countries Including India Vote Against US Move On Jerusalem, 'Will Remember This Day' Says US
- Indian Christians Are Losing Faith In Modi Government, Says Top Catholic Body
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Plays Bal Thackeray In Biopic, Watch Teaser
Post a Comment