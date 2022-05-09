Live Streaming Of LSG Vs GT, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Table-toppers Lucknow Super Giants and second-placed Gujarat Titans face each other in the in the 57th match of IPL 2022 on Tuesday night. Both teams have 16 points each to their credit after playing 11 games. The winner of the match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune will book a playoff berth while the losing side will have to wait a bit more for a playoffs entry.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the LSG vs GT live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Lucknow Super Giants: Captain KL Rahul has led the team from the front. With 451 runs from 11 games, he is the highest run-scorer for the side and second in the race for Orange Cap. Among the many positives for LSG, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda have played responsibly in the recent games. On the bowling front, pacers Avesh Khan and Jason Holder have been the backbone of the side, while Mohsin Khan too has been delivering good performances on a consistent basis. What would worry them is the fact that Ravi Bishnoi has been a bit expensive (8.23 economy rate).

Gujarat Titans: The best part of the team is that it has not relied on individuals for wins. In almost every game, GT have found a new match-winner. However, their batting department needs to be a bit more consistent, especially the top order. While Wriddhiman Saha has been really good at the opening slot, his fellow batsman Shubman Gill has blown hot and cold. To add to the team’s problems, skipper Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have failed to impress with their batting of late. Gujarat have a lethal bowling attack with the likes of Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan, but the trio have failed to perform in unison in the recent games. While Shami has leaked runs, Rashid is struggling to take wickets this season, though he has been economical.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, who have joined IPL this year, have played only one match against each other. Gujarat had won the last-over thriller by five wickets.

VENUE AND PITCH

LSG and GT play their IPL 2022 match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The venue has offered a good batting surface with some help for bowlers in it. Notably, teams batting first have won the last five games. It will be interesting to see whether the captain that wins the toss would like to stick with the trend of bowling first or bat first depending on the recent results.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami