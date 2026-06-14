An End To Hamilton's Ferrari Fairytale: Lewis Wins His First In Red, Spanish GP 2026

Lewis Hamilton secured his first-ever Ferrari victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, ending a two-year wait for a Formula One race win and claiming the 105th victory of his career.
George Russell finished second and Lando Norris third, marking the first all-British Formula One podium since 1965.
Kimi Antonelli suffered a heartbreaking retirement due to an engine failure, while Max Verstappen finished fourth as Red Bull endured another challenging weekend.
Lewis Hamilton arrived in Barcelona carrying the weight of expectation that has followed him ever since his blockbuster switch from Mercedes to Ferrari. After months of near misses and questions surrounding Ferrari's ability to challenge consistently at the front, the seven-time world champion finally delivered the breakthrough moment both he and the Scuderia had been craving.
Hamilton executed a near-perfect race to secure his 105th Formula One victory and his first in Ferrari red.
The Spanish Grand Prix proved to be a strategic battle from start to finish. The high tyre degradation at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya forced teams into multiple strategic calculations, with Ferrari opting for an aggressive three-stop approach.
Hamilton expertly managed his tyres throughout the race before capitalising on a Virtual Safety Car period to gain a decisive advantage.
Once in front, the Briton controlled proceedings to claim a landmark victory that could prove pivotal in Ferrari's season.
Mercedes Show Promise Despite Antonelli Heartbreak
Mercedes left Barcelona with mixed emotions. George Russell continued his impressive campaign by securing second place and finishing as Hamilton's closest challenger.
The Briton extracted everything from the Mercedes package and once again demonstrated why he remains one of the most consistent performers on the grid.
However, the biggest talking point from the Silver Arrows garage was the heartbreak suffered by Kimi Antonelli. The young Italian had once again looked destined for a strong finish as he continued his remarkable rookie season.
Antonelli had comfortably placed himself inside the points before an engine failure abruptly ended his race. It was a cruel blow for a driver who has consistently impressed throughout the campaign and appeared set to strengthen his growing reputation further.
Despite the retirement, Mercedes can take confidence from yet another weekend that showcased Antonelli's immense potential.
Red Bull Need Answers After Another Missed Opportunity
While Max Verstappen fought hard to secure fourth place, Barcelona exposed some of the limitations Red Bull currently face against their leading rivals. The reigning world champion remained in contention throughout the race but lacked the outright pace needed to challenge the front three over the full distance.
Fourth place represents valuable championship points, but it falls short of the standards Red Bull have set over recent seasons. Ferrari's strategic execution, Mercedes' consistency and McLaren's competitiveness suggest that the competition has significantly closed the gap.
If Red Bull are to re-establish themselves as the dominant force on the grid, improvements in race pace and tyre management will be required in the coming rounds.
For Verstappen, the result limits the damage, but for Red Bull as a team, Barcelona served as another reminder that their rivals are no longer merely chasing, they are now beating them.