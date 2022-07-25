CSA T20 League: Lucknow Super Giants' Durban Franchise Hires Lance Klusener As Head Coach

RPSG Group, the owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Lucknow Super Giants, has roped in former Lance Klusener as the head coach of its Durban franchise ahead of the inaugural edition of the Cricket South Africa's (CSA) T20 League. (More Cricket News)

The much-anticipated T20 cricket league, to be run by Cricket South Africa, is scheduled to kick off in January with IPL franchises buying all six confirmed teams. RPSG Group picked up the Durban team

Klusener, 50, was previously the head coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team, from September 2019 to December 2021. He also worked as the batting coach of Zimbabwe and South Africa, besides having a stint with Mumbai Indians as a bowling coach.

"This is a new challenge for me. It makes me very proud. I am looking forward to meet the team," Klusener, who has played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs, said.

Klushner retired from international cricket in 2004.

The owners of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have bought the other fix teams in CSA T20.

Lucknow Super Giants were one of the two new teams to join the IPL bandwagon. The Andy Flower-coached LSG made the playoffs in their debut season. Their fellow debutants Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 title.