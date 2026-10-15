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Veteran India Batter Punam Raut Announces Retirement from International Cricket

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Punam Raut retired from international cricket on Thursday, October 15, ending a career that began with her India debut in 2009 and last appearance in 2021. The right-handed batter scored 2,299 runs in 73 ODIs, 719 in 35 T20Is and 264 in four Tests, and played key roles in the 2017 Women’s World Cup and the 2021 pink-ball Test against Australia

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Punam Raut announced her retirement from international cricket on Thursday. Photo: icc/X
Summary of this article

  • Punam Raut announced her retirement from international cricket on Thursday, October 15

  • The right-handed batter made her India debut in 2009 and last played in 2021

  • She finished with 2,299 runs in 73 ODIs, 719 runs in 35 T20Is and 264 runs in four Tests

Punam Raut retired from international cricket on Thursday (October 15), ending an India career that ran for more than a decade. The right-handed batter made her international debut in 2009 and last played for India in 2021.

Raut leaves with a solid record across formats. She played a key role in India's run to the 2017 Women's World Cup final and also featured in the team's historic pink-ball Test against Australia in 2021.

Career Numbers Overview

Raut scored 2,299 runs in 73 ODIs, 719 runs in 35 T20Is and 264 runs in four Tests for India. She hit four international hundreds—three in ODIs and one in a Test against South Africa in 2014.

She also made 15 half-centuries in ODIs and four in T20Is. Her final international appearance came in an ODI against England in June 2021.

World Cup Highlights

Her best stretch came in 2017.

Raut scored 381 runs as India reached the Women's World Cup final that year. In the title clash at Lord's, she made 86 against England, though India lost by nine runs.

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She also struck 109 against Ireland in the same tournament. In that match, she shared a record 320-run opening stand with Deepti Sharma.

Raut remained part of key moments later in her career too. In India's historic pink-ball Test against Australia in 2021, she scored 36 in the first innings and drew praise for walking after edging a delivery despite being given not out.

Farewell And Reflection

Raut announced her retirement in an Instagram post and looked back on her journey in the game.

“From the streets of Mumbai to wearing the Indian jersey, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. A journey filled with sacrifices, struggles, unforgettable victories, tough lessons, and moments I will cherish for a lifetime.

Representing India was never just a dream fulfilled; it was a privilege I carried with immense pride,” Raut said.

She thanked those who stood by her through her career. “As I close this chapter of my international cricket career, my heart is filled with gratitude for everyone who believed in me, stood by me, and became a part of my journey. Cricket gave me more than a career. It gave me a purpose, an identity, and a family.”

Raut also said she wants to remain connected to the sport after stepping away from international cricket. “The player in me may step aside, but the love for this game will never retire. My next innings is about giving back to the game that gave me everything,” she said.

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