Roma Collapse Late As Real Madrid Snatch Victory In Dying Minutes

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 15 October 2026 7:23 pm

Roma suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat against Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, October 14, despite leading 3-1 in the second half. Marten de Roon opened the scoring for the hosts in the 20th minute with a long-range strike, but Kylian Mbappe responded five minutes later to level the contest on his 100th Champions League appearance. Donyell Malen then struck twice in the 51st and 57th minutes, putting Roma in control and leaving the visitors facing defeat. However, Real Madrid mounted a stunning late comeback, with substitute Carlos Espi reducing the deficit in the 83rd minute before Endrick equalised two minutes later. Antonio Rudiger completed the turnaround in the 90th minute, scoring the winner from an Arda Guler corner to secure a dramatic victory for the Spanish giants.