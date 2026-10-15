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Roma Collapse Late As Real Madrid Snatch Victory In Dying Minutes

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Roma suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat against Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, October 14, despite leading 3-1 in the second half. Marten de Roon opened the scoring for the hosts in the 20th minute with a long-range strike, but Kylian Mbappe responded five minutes later to level the contest on his 100th Champions League appearance. Donyell Malen then struck twice in the 51st and 57th minutes, putting Roma in control and leaving the visitors facing defeat. However, Real Madrid mounted a stunning late comeback, with substitute Carlos Espi reducing the deficit in the 83rd minute before Endrick equalised two minutes later. Antonio Rudiger completed the turnaround in the 90th minute, scoring the winner from an Arda Guler corner to secure a dramatic victory for the Spanish giants.

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Champions League: Roma vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid players celebrate at the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct.14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Roma
Real Madrid fans celebrate at the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct.14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Champions League: Real Madrid vs Roma
Roma's Donyell Malen scores his side's second goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct.14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma's Donyell Malen celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct.14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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UEFA Champions League: Roma vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger, left, scores his side's fourth goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct.14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Roma vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct.14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Roma
Real Madrid's Endrick celebrates with his teammate Arda Guler after scoring his side's third gola during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct.14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Real Madrid vs Roma
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe argues with Roma's goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini after referee François Letexier disallowed his goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct.14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Champions League Soccer Match: Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma's Donyell Malen scores his side's third goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct.14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Champions League Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Roma
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's first goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct.14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Italy Champions League Soccer: Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma's Marten de Roon celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct.14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Italy Champions League Soccer: Real Madrid vs Roma
A banner depicting Real Madrid's head coach Jose Mourinho is displayed by Roma fans during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct.14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Roma vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham challenges for the ball with Roma's Gianluca Mancini during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct.14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Real Madrid vs Roma UEFA Champions League
A banner reading in Italian 'For the world Special, and for Rome immortal, Hail Mou' is displayed by Roma fans during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct.14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

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