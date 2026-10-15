Liverpool Survive Defensive Wobbles To Claim 6-3 Victory Against LASK

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 15 October 2026 7:57 pm

Liverpool secured a thrilling 6-3 victory over LASK in their league-phase encounter at the Raiffeisen Arena on Wednesday, October 14, with Bradley Barcola stealing the spotlight with a stunning hat-trick. Ronald Araujo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before Barcola struck twice in quick succession, giving the visitors a commanding 3-0 lead at half-time. Liverpool continued their dominance after the restart, with Jeremie Frimpong heading home the fourth goal in the 51st minute. Robert Ljubicic pulled one back for LASK, but Barcola completed his treble before Lewis Koumas added another to make it 6-1. However, the hosts refused to surrender, as Florian Flecker scored twice late in the game to reduce the deficit. Despite conceding three goals, Liverpool claimed their second consecutive league-phase win and maintained their perfect start.