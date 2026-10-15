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Liverpool Survive Defensive Wobbles To Claim 6-3 Victory Against LASK

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Liverpool secured a thrilling 6-3 victory over LASK in their league-phase encounter at the Raiffeisen Arena on Wednesday, October 14, with Bradley Barcola stealing the spotlight with a stunning hat-trick. Ronald Araujo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before Barcola struck twice in quick succession, giving the visitors a commanding 3-0 lead at half-time. Liverpool continued their dominance after the restart, with Jeremie Frimpong heading home the fourth goal in the 51st minute. Robert Ljubicic pulled one back for LASK, but Barcola completed his treble before Lewis Koumas added another to make it 6-1. However, the hosts refused to surrender, as Florian Flecker scored twice late in the game to reduce the deficit. Despite conceding three goals, Liverpool claimed their second consecutive league-phase win and maintained their perfect start.

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Champions League: Liverpool vs LASK
Liverpool's Ronald Araujo, center, scores the opening goal of his team during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between LASK and Liverpool in Linz, Austria, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: LASK vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Bradley Barcola, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between LASK and Liverpool in Linz, Austria, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
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Champions League: LASK vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Bradley Barcola, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between LASK and Liverpool in Linz, Austria, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
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UEFA Champions League: LASK vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong, right, celebrates with Kostas Tsimikas after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between LASK and Liverpool in Linz, Austria, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: LASK vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Bradley Barcola, left, celebrates with Jeremie Frimpong after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between LASK and Liverpool in Linz, Austria, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Liverpool vs LASK
Liverpool's Lewis Koumas celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between LASK and Liverpool in Linz, Austria, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
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UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs LASK
LASK's Robert Ljubicic, right, scores his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between LASK and Liverpool in Linz, Austria, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
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Liverpools Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk enters the pitch during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between LASK and Liverpool in Linz, Austria, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Liverpool vs LASK
LASK's Yvan Dibango, left, heads the ball as Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha jumps during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between LASK and Liverpool in Linz, Austria, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
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Champions League Soccer Match: Liverpool vs LASK
Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas, right, passes the ball as LASK's Krystof Danek looks on during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between LASK and Liverpool in Linz, Austria, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

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