Here's How To Watch 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' At Home Free Online: When Will Furiosa A Mad Max Saga (2024) Be Streaming On HBO Max Or Netflix

Almost a decade after Charlize Theron introduced us to Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road, she finally got her own prequel. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular heroine and follows her backstory from childhood to her encounters with the warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) in the desert. After making its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this month, the film is now playing in theaters, and it’s already received some high praise.

Taylor-Joy recently spoke to ELLE about taking on the role. “The most beautiful and heartbreaking thing about Furiosa is that she’s the embodiment of impossible hope—living in a world where everything is a violation to you,” she said. “The air that you breathe, the lack of food, the fact that empathy is punished, that trust is punished. And throughout it all, she just has this relentless conviction that she’s going to make good on that promise she made. I still get chills thinking about it.”

While Furiosa marks the latest of director George Miller’s Mad Max films (the first debuted in 1979), it might not be the last. In an interview with Digital Spy, Miller opened up about the future of the series.

“At this point, I’ve speculated what happens after Furiosa ascends to the top of the Citadel, but I haven’t got those stories mapped out at all yet. There’s a lot to tell yet with the Mad Max story,” Miller shared.

Rumors about a sixth movie, Mad Max: The Wasteland, have been up in the air for a while now. But Miller didn’t have any firm updates on the potential project. “I can never predict any one of these,” he admitted to Digital Spy. “If Furiosa does well enough, and we’ve got the appetite for it, we’ll move forward. But at this point, it’s way too early.”

With Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga officially in theaters, ahead is everything to know about how to stream the sci-fi/action movie from home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Release Date

The race for "The Green Place" begins when Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga races into theaters in the United States and Canada on Friday, May 24, 2024. George Miller's latest film is also set to premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival amid many of the fest's staff going on strike. Most territories around the globe will be getting the film sometime between May 22 and May 24.

Where to Watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Showtimes and Streaming

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Streaming Release Date

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will eventually be released on Max, rather than Netflix or Disney+.

As for a potential streaming release date, we can look to recent Warner Bros releases on Max: Dune: Part Two, The Color Purple, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom were released on Max 81, 53, and 67 days after their respective theatrical debuts. Should Warner stay within that window, Furiosa would come to Max between mid-July and mid-August.

When Will 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Be Streaming?

For now, the only place where you can watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is at your local theater. Since it’s a Warner Bros. production, the movie will eventually find its way onto the streaming platform Max, however there is still no estimated arrival date. According to Business Insider, most studios wait around 45 days after a film’s theatrical release before it hits streaming. Warner Bros. previously followed the 45-day rule with The Batman in 2022, but it waited longer to bring Dune 2 to the platform this year. The wait time might vary per title.

Will Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Be On HBO Max?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures — meaning it will indeed join Max. Since the company no longer drops its movies on the streaming platform the same day they’re released in theaters, we are going to have to wait at least 45 days before we can watch from the comfort of our living rooms.

While there is no official streaming release date yet, The Color Purple, another Warner Bros. movie, was released in theaters on Dec. 25 and didn’t make its way to Max until Feb. 16 — nearly eight weeks after it debuted. If Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga follows the same trajectory, it’s possible we won’t be able to stream it until late July 2024.

Will Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Be On Netflix?

Warner Bros. Discovery films typically head right to Max after their release, however, it is completely possible that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will join Netflix at some point in the future. This is due to a deal penned between the two streaming giants that gave Netflix the streaming rights to eight DCEU movies along with other Warner Bros. Discovery projects like the original Dune and Meg 2: The Trench.

Is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Streaming On Prime Video?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will eventually be available via Amazon Prime, but will likely come with a rental fee or purchase price. It probably won’t be streaming for free on Prime Video due to it being a Warner Bros. movie.

Is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Available On Hulu?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Cast

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was written by George Miller and Nick Lathoris. It was directed by George Miller and stars the following actors:

Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa

Chris Hemsworth as Dr. Dementus

Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack

Lachy Hulme as Immortan Joe

What Is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga About?

Furiosa is a Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff/prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a young Imperator Furiosa. Here's the official synopsis from Warner Bros.:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

