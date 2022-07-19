Vatsal Agarwal- An Emerging Powerhouse of talent in the Coal & Met Coke industry

Vatsal Agarwal, founder of Simplex Coke & Refractory is working to bring the Met Coke industry on the global map. While India has been depending heavily on countries like China in the last couple of years for Coal imports, the young entrepreneur and coal company director Vatsal is trying his best to ensure the nation depends on no one but itself for coal imports. Vatsal’s company Simplex Coke & Refractory has tied up with 7 coke manufacturers to build pan India presence and crossed the pinnacle of 100 crores turnover in a short duration of 4 years.

Vatsal, director of Coal Company Simplex Coke & Refractory has a coke-manufacturing unit in Porbandar, Gujarat, India, with pusher type fully mechanized plant.

Meanwhile, the production of Coal in India in the year 2021-22 has seen some record-breaking numbers. 777 million tonnes (MT) was produced in the last financial year and it continues to see an upward growth pattern. The coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) has been an impressive 28 per cent more than last year.

Moreover, the coal imports by the Domestic Coal Based (DCB) power plants for blending have plummeted to 8.11 MT in the year 2021-22 which was recorded to be the lowest coal import in the last eight years.

Vatsal Agarwaal of Simplex Coke & Refractory explains the recent Australia- India free trade agreement and how it is a win-win situation as it reduces import duty on coking coal, which is a raw material for, finished met coke. India can import Australian coal cheaper than before and compete with China for finished met coke by not only reducing imports but by also potentially exporting. Australian coal constitutes about 70% of total imports and used to attract 2.5% duty. This agreement will allow 0% in duty on import, which will make the raw material cheaper for steel sector, Vatsal Agarwal, director of Coal Company adds.

Vatsal Agarwal of Simplex Coke & Refractory, who has also acquired the BSE listed Stratmont Industries Limited, has recently been rewarded one of the most prestigious awards given to vibrant youth of our country, ‘Yuva Rattan’ award by Mr. Ganga Prasad who is the Governor of Sikkim in 41st conclave of NRI’s at Constitution club Delhi in April 2022. Yuva Rattan award is rewarded to youth like Vatsal for their service towards the nation.

Under the guidance of Vatsal Agarwaal, Simplex Coke & Refractory and Stratmont Industries Limited, today is committed to providing world-class products to their clients in the coke division, which include Tata Chemical, Nirma, Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco, Jindal Saw, Essar, Kirloskar, JSPL, Sal Steel Limited, among others.

With the Indian government having an impressive target of becoming a USD 5 trillion dollar economy by the year 2025, an investment of Rs.111 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector is great news for entrepreneurs like Vatsal Agarwaal, who aim to work hand in hand, in making India a resourceful and progressive nation going forward through their companies like Simplex Coke & Refractory and Stratmont Industries Limited.

