Pros And Cons Of NFT Play-To-Earn Gaming: Comparing MetaMortals And Axie Infinity

Play-to-Earn games, or P2E games, have become an important sector within the crypto industry. With an economy that rewards play in a personalised, community experience, these games do an incredible job at onboarding new players into the world of cryptocurrency in a way that is fun and accessible.

One of the biggest ways that this personalised community experience is crafted for players is through the use of NFTs, with value deriving from their unique characteristics and the in-game economy formulated around them.

Some Play-to-Earn games, like Axie Infinity (AXS), champion this economy model, however other projects like MetaMortals (MORT) are against it, for a variety of reasons.

In this article we will discuss both projects, and whether or not an NFT-based Play-to-Earn game is right for you.

Axie Infinity (AXS) And The Perfection Of The NFT Game

Axie Infinity (AXS) is one of the most popular Play-to-Earn games, thanks to its easy-to-understand game mechanics, thriving marketplace, and mechanics for players to create their own NFTs to generate income.

In Axie Infinity (AXS), players assemble a team of monsters called Axies, through which they can battle other players to strengthen their team and gain rewards.

These axies can be bought and traded on the marketplace, allowing players to continually evolve their team to hold monsters with more strength or unique abilities. Axies can also be bred to generate new NFT monsters, which too can be placed on the market or used as an aspect of the player's team.

Being NFTs, each player's Axie Infinity (AXS) monsters are unique, creating an individualised gaming experience and a value of each monster that is personal to the player. It allows for an economy which thrives, and players can draw in big earnings from their engagement.

MetaMortals (MORT) Brings Play Back To Play-to-Earn Gaming

MetaMortals (MORT) has taken the opposite approach to Play-to-Earn gaming, removing NFTs from their main ecosystem to focus on DeFi integration and the player experience.

The project has taken this approach for several reasons, with the ultimate goal to onboard crypto enthusiasts and newbies alike into a fun, engaging P2E environment. Below are just two ways that MetaMortals (MORT) is achieving this, however, this is far from a comprehensive list.

Removing Barrier Of Entry

One of the biggest flaws in NFT Play-to-Earn gaming, according to MetaMortals (MORT), is the barrier of entry into these spaces. Many P2E games utilising this model require players to purchase an NFT before getting started,

Axie Infinity (AXS), for example, requires players to purchase three NFT Axies before they can begin to play. While Axies vary greatly in value across the market, some reports estimate that it can cost around $100 to set up a viable team.

This is not money that some will have to freely spend, and an amount that may take some time to regain through casual Axie Infinity (AXS) play.

MetaMortals (MORT) forgoes this barrier to entry by making NFTs, instead offering free entry for players and a host of gifts to get them started on their adventure.

By removing the financial barrier of entry to Play-to-Earn games, MetaMortals (MORT) has the opportunity to onboard a huge variety of users, giving the platform major potential for success.

Focus On Play As Economic Drive

In many NFT-based Play-to-Earn games, the primary way that the economy functions is through the NFT marketplace, where these assets can be bought and sold for profit. The rewards from the gameplay itself may therefore be minimal, existing more as tools to fuel this marketplace.

This is not the case with MetaMortals (MORT).

In MetaMortals (MORT), the primary way to generate token income is through engaging in gameplay and community events. This means that, to gain the most financially through MetaMortals (MORT), players must put genuine playtime and effort into the game and its player base.

By making gameplay the focus of MetaMortals (MORT), the game is reminding players that, although the platform is a crypto-integrated DeFi platform, it is also a video game. Engaging in play makes MetaMortals (MORT) fun.

Play is intended to be fun, to be an escape from everyday life and a way to explore creativity and the self. This is how MetaMortals (MORT) intends to keep players coming back, fuelling the game's economy whilst also putting money in players' pockets.

