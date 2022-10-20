Novamax: Innovative And Affordable Indian Air Cooler Brand

1. When and how did you come up with the idea of Novamax coolers as a brand in an unorganized sector?

I started Novamax in 2019, with the help of my Father. I remember we visited Delhi and were looking for a cooler for our family members. But we couldn't find any as the coolers that were good quality were expensive, so one could afford AC instead, and the other local brands were not at all good quality and people could not trust the products. This gave us the idea to make coolers that would be good quality and affordable at the same time. We studied how unorganized the cooler market was and took the opportunity to build something that was not heavy on customers' pockets.

2. What makes Novamax different from the preexisting brands?

There have been no changes or advances in coolers; the preexisting brands have remained the same. So when we had the idea for Novamax, we made sure to build it in accordance with the most recent needs and specifications while also keeping up with technological advancements. To cater to the needs of the audience, we continue to produce various types of coolers that are unique and different from one another. Apart from the premium quality durable plastic body, Novamax coolers are developed with innovative padding that reduces the humidity and generates several other distinctive technical advancements. We also provide a 1-year warranty on our coolers and its body.

The majority of our customers were motivated by the innovation component, keeping that in mind we have a research and development team that constantly works towards the betterment of the product to fully satisfy our customers.

3. What is the market response?

Coolers made by Novamax were highly welcomed. It was unexpected how our coolers were requested and how popular they became. Despite the season and the most recent pandemic, the graph continues to rise. The year 2022 was particularly fruitful for Novamax because there was such a large market demand for our coolers that, even after the season, we are still receiving orders.

Our recent internet listing for coolers has received favorable feedback.

4. What is your vision for Novamax?

Our goal is to make Novamax the go-to name for all appliances. We'll be releasing a variety of goods, including TVs, air conditioners, washing machines, and other home and kitchen appliances. Novamax has experienced immeasurable growth over the past few years and we have anticipated it to become a multi-millionaire venture by 2023.

By 2025, we also intend to list our company on the Stock market.

5. Novamax also Ventures in cooler designing for national and international brands. How well has that been helpful for the organization?

Producing coolers for numerous multinational companies has allowed us to gain a wealth of useful knowledge. Working with foreign companies allowed us to adopt some of their operating principles and character traits, which has made us more structured in this unorganized industry. This has made it easier for Novamax to compete with other countries in terms of quality and pricing.