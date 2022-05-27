Mehracki (MKI) May Bring Miraculous Gains For Investors, Whilst Avalanche (AVAX) And Litecoin (LTC) Show Promise!

Meme supreme Mehracki (MKI)

Mehracki (MKI) is a meme token with the intention to create a platform that encourages users to embrace a community-driven ecosystem and also benefit from the utility that the project offers.

For a long time, meme tokens have been ruled out as the more ‘risky’ investments in the cryptocurrency market. Mehracki is making an attempt to become the catalyst in terms of stamping authority on the market and ensuring that investors take the ‘meme’ sector more seriously.

With tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) enjoying success last year, one of the main fears for investors was the fact that the projects were not offering much in terms of utility. Price action correlated heavily with social media activity and hype. However, the community aspects of the tokens still exist with token holders showing genuine interest in the project based on performance. This leads to the question, what about a meme token with utility?

Enter Mehracki (MKI), a meme token with the utility to match some of the best projects in the crypto space.

Mehracki will allow users to authenticate and verify transactions within the ecosystem. This allows users to participate in the network and essentially contribute to the development of the ecosystem. As well as this the token will serve as an exchange of value between customers and organisations within hospitality.

Mehracki will also incentivise customers to encourage adoption, they look to introduce a wide range of rewards, allowing users to earn capital whilst participating on the network.

Mehracki has the potential to disrupt the current dynamics of the cryptocurrency market, With the prospect of building an ecosystem that boasts a strong community with the use cases. It may be worth looking into as a token for the future.

Avalanche (AVAX) showing promise

Avalanche (AVAX) is a layer 1 blockchain protocol that uses the proof-of-stake consensus. The platform is known for its high throughput and low transaction costs, as well as for being environmentally friendly.

With the capitulation of the Terra Luna protocol over the last 2 weeks, the door is now wide open for both investors and developers to look for new pastures.

Avalanche (AVAX) is comparable to that of Ethereum in terms of them both being smart contract platforms, and hosting decentralised applications. Avalanche however conducts faster transactions than Ethereum, as well as having lower fees.



Litecoin (LTC) The Future of Money

Litecoin (LTC) is one of the older cryptocurrencies in the space, it is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency based on the same model as Bitcoin, also using the Proof-of-work system.

Litecoin was developed to improve on transaction times. Litecoin takes 2.5 minutes to generate a block in comparison to Bitcoin’s 10 minutes.

In the last few months, Litecoin’s price has dropped significantly from its all-time high of $410, but it is expected to increase in price as they announce a crucial upgrade to the network.

The ‘MimbleWimble’ update has been highly anticipated for some time, introducing new privacy features as well as key blockchain performance upgrades. These upgrades are significant in regards to the fundamental aspects of Litecoin (LTC). The improvements could attract developers to the network as privacy is a key component of a blockchain.

It is expected that both of these tokens will see growth as they have the fundamental aspects that will attract investors, with the opportunity presented by the Luna collapse and significant updates to the Litecoin platform, it would be wise to keep an eye on them over the next few weeks.

Find

Presale: https://buy.mehracki.io/register

Website: http://mehracki.io