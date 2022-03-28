Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Max Fashion Celebrates Their 400th Store Milestone

Max is synonymous with a world-class shopping experience and the latest international styles in apparel, footwear, and accessories for Men, Women, and Kids. With an overwhelming loyal customer base of over 33 million, Max becomes the most preferred fashion brand for every family in India.

Max Fashion Celebrates Their 400th Store Milestone
Max Fashion celebrates their 400th store milestone

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 6:11 pm

The apparel brand Max Fashion reaches a mega-milestone of 400 stores with the opening of its outlet in Kammanahalli, Bengaluru.

India’s largest family fashion brand, Max Fashion, gears up to celebrate its 400th store opening in Bengaluru’s Kammanahalli on 27th March 2022. This marks a significant milestone and incredible journey from its 1st store in Indore in 2006. The brand has grown at a phenomenal pace and is now present in 170+ Indian cities and 19+ countries globally. 

Max is synonymous with a world-class shopping experience and the latest international styles in apparel, footwear, and accessories for Men, Women, and Kids. With an overwhelming loyal customer base of over 33 million, Max becomes the most preferred fashion brand for every family in India.

Making fashion accessible
Max’s brand vision is to “democratize fashion” for the contemporary middle class and price conscious families by offering them global styles at great prices. It enjoys universal appeal across young families as well as millennials, who are not only fashion conscious but tech savvy, because of a well-balanced portfolio across Apparel, Footwear & Accessories for Men, Women & Kids. With over 20,000 new designs across 8 seasons every year, consumers get access to best of fashion round the year. 

With a strong footprint in metros and tier 2,3, & 4 towns, Max is also bolstering its digital reach & presence across social platforms. With over 10+ million app downloads, 1.7 million Facebook fans and close to 1 million Insta followers, one can shop with Max from the comfort of their homes on www.maxfashion.com & Max Fashion App. The brand has also amplified its presence with leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Ajio. This gives its customers a true omni-channel shopping experience across touchpoints.

About Max Fashion
Max is Landmark Group’s leading value fashion brand offering clothing, accessories, and footwear for the entire family. Launched in 2004, the brand is known for ‘Everyday Fashion’ and its ability to offer discerning shoppers a vast range of choices at affordable prices. Max strives to bring its customers value fashion which is designed in-house and manufactured to stringent quality standards.


 

