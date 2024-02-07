Is Wild Casino Legit & Safe? The best Legal Alternatives

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now <<<

Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos



If, faced with the fact that Wild Casino is not legal, you decide to opt for a different platform, there are many details to consider to identify a good social casino, including bonuses, games, software providers and much more. we already expressed our preference for Stake.us, but here is our round-up of other valid operators.

The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us

Stake.us is one of the most successful platforms on the market, and this is no coincidence. This operator knows how to treat its players, and offers them hundreds of games from reputable providers such as Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw gaming. Another Stake.us selling point are its exclusive Stake Originals, games developed using Stake’s own software, which range from Plinko, to Crash, Dice, HiLo, and many more. On top of that, Stake.us is now offering an exclusive sign-up bonus for all the new players who register using the code TOPVIPBONUS, welcoming them with $25 no deposit, 250.000 Gold Coins and 5% rakeback.

Exclusive welcome bonus

Plinko and Crash games

VIP program available





Lack of app





Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

High 5 Casino - plenty of ongoing promotions



High 5 Casino's welcome bonus is already remarkable, as it offers 250 Gold Coins, 5 Sweep Coins and 600 Diamonds, but the platform keeps rewarding its players even after registration with a plethora of ongoing promotions. Regular players can take advantage of daily login bonuses, refer-a-friend programs, social media giveaways, and much more. High 5 Casino also offers a good variety of slots, including several progressive slots, and classic table games such as roulette and blackjack. Furthermore, the platform features a handy mobile app, useful to play seamlessly across different devices.



A plethora of promotions

Dedicated mobile app

High 5 VIP Club





Few table games



Rating: 4.7 / 5.0



>>> Register With High 5 Casino Now & Use Bonus <<<



McLuck - generous daily login rewards

Recently launched, McLuck has already earned its share of the market, thanks in part to a substantial welcome bonus, which offers 7500 free Gold Coins to all new players with the code VIPPROMO. Another aspect that sets McLuck apart from the crowd of competitors is the platform's sleek and intuitive layout, which ensures easy navigation. In addition, McLuck rewards the loyalty of its regular customers with a daily reload bonus, which awards a varying amount of free Coins for each eligible daily login.

Good usability

Daily reload bonus

Hundreds of slots





Only slot games

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Code VIPPROMO <<<

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

When talking about winning money, it’s crucial to dispel any doubts and clarify that it is not possible to directly win money at social casinos. However, many of these platforms offer the possibility to redeem your Sweep Coins winnings for real money prizes.

How Does The Currency System Work?

Social casinos typically operate with two different currencies, often referred to as “Gold Coins” and “Sweep Coins”, which have different characteristics. Sweep Coins cannot be bought, but have monetary value; therefore playing with Sweep Coins allows you to potentially redeem your winnings for real money prizes.

How Does The Coin System Work?

On the other hand, the regular Coins, or “Gold Coins”, are the currency used to play for fun on the platform. They can be purchased, won through games or obtained for free, but cannot be redeemed for cash prizes.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?

Any sweepstake casino must offer players at least one free way to participate in games, keeping purchases optional. To enable members to play games for free, social casinos issue their own currencies, usually of two different types, and award these tokens for free to players in different ways, such as through bonuses or giveaways. However, players are allowed to buy more Coins, if they want to boost their gameplay.

How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

Many operators run various loyalty programs and promotions to enable players to replenish their Coin funds on a regular basis. One of the most common offers are reload bonuses, which award a small amount of free Coins with each daily log-in.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

The sweepstake casinos’ market is so crowded that choosing a new operator requires a bit of effort and patience in evaluating different aspects and features. Of course, what makes a casino a good fit is partly a matter of personal preference, but below you will find some hints of what may be relevant in your choice.

Variety of games





If you already know what games you like, you can check whether a platform offers them, but when in doubt, a platform with different genres of games is generally a good idea. Not only will this allow you to try different types of games, but it will keep the gaming experience fresh and never boring.

Regular offers

How often a platform offers bonuses, and what kind, is another important parameter to consider. In fact, when you run out of your welcome bonus, you will surely appreciate the ability to replenish your Coin funds without too much trouble.

Cash prizes





As we mentioned, with social casinos you cannot win money directly, but some of them offer the option of redeeming your Sweep Coins winnings for real cash prizes. If you are interested in this possibility, you should check if the casino offers the option to redeem your winnings for cash prizes or gift cards.

Mobile app

A mobile app allows you to access your favorite games easily and from different devices, such as phones or tablets. However, many social casinos have not developed an app because their website is already optimized to load even on smaller screens, making a dedicated app unnecessary.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

If a social casino passes an initial evaluation, we can decide to examine it more thoroughly. In fact, there are some aspects we should look for and pay close attention to before signing up for a platform.

Security





Security should always be a priority when choosing a casino. As we have found by ascertaining that Wild Casino is not legal, not all platforms on the market can be trusted, which is why it is crucial to check if an operator is licensed to operate in your country and has a legal and registered business.

Usability





An efficient usability is an element that can set a casino apart from the competition. For the same game offerings, a casino with a clean and intuitive layout is likely to offer a better overall gaming experience than a site that is difficult to navigate, making it easy to find a particular game or the FAQ section.

Bonus offers





Good social casinos offer a variety of different promotions to attract new players and reward their loyalty. Stake.us's $25 no-deposit bonus, available by entering the code TOPVIPBONUS, is just one example, but offers can include Gold Coins, Sweep Coins, Free Spins and more.

Customer support





Customer support is another parameter for evaluating a casino, being a crucial aspect of the player experience. It is important to evaluate, for example, on which channels customer support can be reached, in which time slot, and whether a live chat function is available.

Payment methods





Although payments are optional in social casinos, you have the ability to make purchases, and you may find yourself in a position to make a transaction. To avoid being caught unprepared, you should check in advance whether the casino supports secure and reliable payment methods, and whether these can be used for both payments and redemption of prizes.

Game selection

Another aspect to check is the casino’s game selection, because a varied game library is a guarantee of a never boring gaming experience. Software providers are also important to evaluate, as different developers may offer different graphics and different types of games. Also, if a casino has a partnership with reputable software providers, such as Pragmatic Play, Netent, or Hacksaw Gaming, just to name a few, it is another clue that the operator is a serious platform.

Conclusions

In the social casinos’ landscape, not all that glitters is gold, which is why it is important to remain selective, without being dazzled by the first eye-catching offer. Indeed, there are numerous aspects to consider when choosing a new social casino, from accepted payment methods, to customer support, to software providers.

Fortunately, there are platforms you can play it safe with; whether you want to take advantage of Stake.us's welcome bonus using the code TOPVIPBONUS, prefer High 5 Casino's game offerings, or are attracted to McLuck's reload bonuses, with these operators choosing a good platform is just a matter of taste.

FAQs

Is Wild Casino safe?

Wild Casino is one of the platforms that are illegally targeting the US market, and it cannot be considered safe, because you as a player have no protection.

What are the best legal social casinos?

Some of the best social casinos available on the US market are Stake.us, High 5 Casino and McLuck, to name a few.

What should we look for in a social casino?

When choosing a social casino, there are many aspects to consider, starting from its security, but also the type and frequency of bonuses, game selection, software providers and much more.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.