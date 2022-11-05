Back to Life Reviews (Emily Lark) Healthy Back System to Fix Neck & Shoulder Pain?

Have you just recently been informed that the persistent pain in your leg is sciatica? Do the pain-relieving exercises you've been taught seem to work only momentarily? Emily Lark, a personal trainer, and yoga instructor among other things, is adamantly opposed to conventional methods because they fail to address the underlying causes of back pain.

Surgery is frequently recommended as the best option, but this has a number of drawbacks, including a lengthy recovery period. And so, it was a natural decision of Emily's to roll up her sleeves. How? By sharing the powerful techniques that have helped her for more than 20 years. Without any further delay, here's a comprehensive review on Back to Life.

What is Back to Life?

Back to Life is a detailed, follow-along back pain relief fitness program created by studio owner, Yoga/fitness instructor, and speaker Emily Lark. In line with the claims made, this program combines the therapeutic benefits of Yoga with the latest findings in modern exercise science to promote natural alignment and strength. The techniques in this program, in particular, are said to be capable of correcting postural imbalances while strengthening our core to maintain a healthy spine.

In reality, chronic back pain is a fairly recent issue that affects many people in today's society. This is not surprising because most of the things we do as individuals restrict continuous movement, whether it be texting or long periods of computer use. According to Emily, these activities, among many others, contribute to the degeneration of our backs over time.

Fortunately, Back to Life makes good use of the idea that our bodies are self-healing temples. Therefore, all it takes to achieve optimal alignment of the spine, hips, and joints are simple movements and gentle stretches. Taking everything into consideration, let's take a look at the benefits of Yoga for the back before unveiling the contents of the Back to Life program.

How does Back to Life work?

It should be clear by now that the goal of Back to Life is to strengthen our backs. Even though Emily Lark emphasizes contemporary methods, the program's main inspiration is Yoga's ability to revive our backs. To begin with, yoga is interpreted differently in Eastern and Western cultures. Yoga has not one, but five meanings, according to Sadhguru (from the East) [1], the founder and executive director of the Isha Foundation. The word "Yoga" first and foremost connotes "union" or "the union of existence by experience." Yoga is based on the principle that every element in our bodies is intended to interact with every other element in the universe.

Second, it is a form of art that reveals a full course. For instance, he mentions "Health Yoga" as a method for getting to the destination. Thirdly, Yoga is meant to free people from going in circles. Circles are risky because, despite appearing to be moving forward, people aren't actually progressing. Yoga is said to help people break this circle and instead form a straight line.

Then comes the aspect of separating ourselves from information, especially memories. The idea behind this is that memories shape who people are today and using Yoga as a practice to separate people from these memories enables them to become their authentic selves. Last but not least, yoga is a transformational practice that, in the words of the expert, “it is about determining who you are, it is about changing the very fundamentals of one’s existence.”

The effect certain poses have on one's physical and mental health is one of the aspects of yoga that Western culture, or even Back to Life, shares with everyone. As per Sadhguru, this art has both physical and mental benefits, specifically in terms of achieving peace, joy, and health. In fact, he maintains how people have been able to recover from their long-term illnesses; however, these postures are intended to illustrate how similar the human system is to the cosmic geometry. Complete alignment denotes decreased internal resistance, which ensures that the mind, body, emotions, and our energy channels are operating as needed.

Another source [2] discussed Yoga from a Western perspective, and insists that the poses themselves aid in relieving back pain because they help to stretch and build muscle essential for supporting the back and spine. Does this imply that people should use YouTube to find Yoga instructors? Not quite, proper form is ultimately essential to reduce the risk of further injuries. Injuries typically worsen inflammation, which can then increase the risk of developing conditions like cancer, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

We believe Emily Lark is a qualified candidate because she is a Registered Yoga Teacher and has since accrued the necessary 200 training hours. Back to Life was founded on this knowledge to assist people in reviving their backs. Now that we are familiar with the various definitions of Yoga, it is time to examine the lessons to be learned from Back to Life.

What lessons can be drawn from Back to Life?

People can pick up several tips to help them protect their backs going forward from the video demonstrations found in Back to Life. The following are some instances of lessons Emily alluded to:

Levels 1, 2 and 3 of Back of Life that are adapted for different fitness levels (beginner to advanced)

The hassle-free 10-minute healthy back seated exercise that can be done at home

The precise and modern core exercise that straightens the spine, and tones and strengthens the core

A single stretch may relieve sciatica pain

Gentle stretches that simultaneously loosen up muscles and correct the neck, shoulders, middle and lower backs, and hips

Customized adjustments that enable people of all ages and fitness levels to carry out movements and stretches safely

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who is Back to Life appropriate for?

Back to Life is a three-phase program with a variety of levels and modifications, which makes it appropriate for people of any age, physique, or level of fitness. Even those with physical limitations can make the recommended adjustments to achieve results.

What distinguishes Back to Life from other back-related fitness plans?

Most programs, according to Emily, are ineffective because they primarily treat the symptoms of back pain, which only provides temporary relief. Such programs also frequently overlook the influence that time has on a person's willingness to consistently perform the exercises. In contrast, Back to Life is said to encourage back relief by removing the underlying cause through quick-fix exercises. This implies that despite one’s busy schedule, people will stick to their plans, ultimately encouraging long-term results that shield the body from sporadic back flare-ups.

Does Back to Life take a lot of time?

No, from the looks of it Back to Life only takes a couple of minutes out of one’s entire day.

Will Back to Life provide relief from sciatica pain?

Sciatica [3] is a type of pain people experience when they have a herniated disc, a bone spur on their spine, or a narrow spine that puts a strain on one nerve. Typically beginning in the lower back, this pain may radiate down one's leg and possibly cause numbness. Emily promises to have included one movement that avoids pressing on the nerve and reduces the possibility of inflammation from the back down.

What alleged benefits does practising Back to Life have?

When practiced as instructed, Back to Life could help people:

Increase their freedom of movement

Overcome pain that interferes with weight loss, sleep quality, and productivity

Overcome mental distress brought on by pain, including fatigue and depression-related symptoms

Release their body's and mind's stored stress and anxiety

Free themselves from having to undergo surgery and/or take prescription drugs

Will Back to Life lead to any new challenges?

As long as users adhere to Emily's advice, there is very little chance that Back to Life will introduce new challenges that make back pain worse. Anyone who feels their conditions have gotten even slightly worse are urged to stop Back to Life and get help right away.

Is Back to Life safe on people with pre-existing medical conditions?

Once more, the gentle and low impact exercises recommended by Back to Life are suitable for both people with and without pre-existing medical conditions. But ultimately, not every movement will be well-received by the body, so people with pre-existing medical conditions should seek their doctor's approval in advance.

Will the exercises described in Back to Life require a gym membership?

No, a gym membership is not necessary to perform the exercises in Back to Life. Emily uses this program to debunk the myth that people must enroll in time-consuming Yoga classes in order to find mental peace and physical healing.

Are therapeutic movements the only things that Back to Life reveals?

No, Back to Life's appeal lies in the fact that it goes beyond simply teaching therapeutic movements. Along the way, Emily will also give daily advice and pointers that are simple to apply in one's life to protect general physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Is Back to Life available in both physical and digital formats?

Yes, there are physical and digital versions of Back to Life. Because a physical copy incurs additional costs, this option is typically more expensive than its digital counterpart.

How long will it take for the physical copy of Back to Life to arrive?

Back to Life's physical copy will be delivered to customers in the USA within 5 to 10 business days of their order being placed. DHL is the carrier for international orders, and the expected delivery time is up to 14 business days.

What if Back to Life doesn't offer the comfort promised?

Not all techniques will inspire people or make them happy, and Back to Life's foundational combination of traditional and contemporary methods is no exception. Emily has since added a 60-day money-back guarantee to Back to Life to give peace of mind to interested parties. As a result, individuals can express their request for a refund to the customer support team in one of the following ways:

Email: support@backtolifesystem.com.

Toll-free: 1 (800) 390 6035

International: 1 (208) 345 4245

How much does it cost to access Back to Life?

The pricing of Back to Life is determined by the format that the purchaser chooses. There are currently two ways to access this program:

Digital Download of Back to Life only: $37 each

Physical and Digital Download of Back to Life: $37 each + applicable shipping costs

In both scenarios, people will have complimentary access to two additional resources:

Bonus Resource #1. The Color Companion Manual

Everything in the video demonstrations is covered in the Color Companion Manual, which is a portable format with full-color illustrations. This manual is for those who are already familiar with the video demonstrations but would rather have access to something that reminds them of the movements without having to play the video.

Bonus Resource #2. The Healthy Back Checklist

The Healthy Back Checklist is Emily's catalogue of simple suggestions and techniques for avoiding back pain throughout the day, and in the long run. This includes how to stand, healthy sleeping positions, nutrition-related pain relief methods, proper footwear, and many other things.

Meet the Creator: Emily Lark

Emily Lark, as previously stated, is the creator of Back to Life. She started her career as a Yoga and Pilates instructor in Chicago before evolving into an avid fitness enthusiast and wellness coach for nearly 20 years. Her inclusive, down-to-earth wellness strategies have quickly helped her build a respectable following across the globe.

She chose to open her own studio in 2014 with the motto "Every BODY is welcome" because she struggled with back pain growing up and didn't have access to affordable solutions. Imagine being informed that the only available treatment for pain is surgery! This is what happened to Emily, who disregarded the advice and made use of her knowledge to alleviate the discomfort she had experienced in her back for countless years. Because her studio was restricted to a single location, she launched her Back to Life mind/body video series to help revitalize the back.

Emily Lark herself said the following regarding Back to Life:

“When I was a child I survived a near-fatal accident that left me with years of chronic debilitating pain […] Worst of all, I worried that I may never be able to have children because I could barely take care of myself, let alone a baby […] But now, I am blessed to be a happy, active mom of two […] Over the past ten years I have worked with thousands of in-person clients [and] now tens of thousands of people all over the world have used [Back to Life] to finally get the relief they’ve been longing for.”

Final Verdict

At its core, Back to Life is a three-phase fitness regimen that uses low-impact exercises to treat back pain. Although this program might initially seem to have similar goals as all the others, our editorial team's review suggests otherwise. There are movements, for sure, but they are all twofold movements. First, the exercises are designed to use the body’s healing mechanisms to strengthen specific muscles to release tension known for causing pain and leaving one feeling limited in their thinking. Second, a key component of yoga that often goes unnoticed, has been integrated in Back to Life to align one's mind, body, emotions, and energy channels with the universe. It is this alignment that ensures both personal growth and healthy bodily function.

It is a relief to all that Back to Life was developed by a qualified Yoga instructor because performing movements is insufficient. Proper form is essential for healing and growth and failing to master form puts people at risk of suffering long-term harm. Emily will emphasize form throughout the video demonstrations and offer advice on how to reduce accidents. She clearly cares about ensuring that everyone has access to alternative health solutions and general wellness because she has shared her years of experience for a one-time fee of $37.

As a final note, we would like to point out that anyone who intends to incorporate Back to Life into their daily routine, especially those who have pre-existing medical condition(s), must first get the advice of a healthcare professional. This is due to the fact that not all techniques are intended to be effective for everyone, as well as safety concerns. To learn more about Back to Life, visit here>>>.

