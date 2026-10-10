Modernizing Traffic Control: Tripura CM Manik Saha urged police to adopt AI-based technology to enhance statewide traffic monitoring and reduce congestion.
Boosting Road Safety: The initiative aims to lower traffic violations and curb road accidents through automated, smart enforcement systems.
Integrated Urban Planning: The move aligns with broader smart-city projects, including electronic traffic management and potential vehicle ownership regulations.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday urged police to adopt AI-based technology to improve traffic management across the state, amid a rapid rise in the number of vehicles.
Addressing a programme at the AD Nagar police lines here, Saha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been emphasising the use of technology to meet public expectations.
"I appeal to the traffic police to use AI-based technological support to improve overall traffic management in the state, especially in the city, where the number of vehicles is increasing rapidly," he said.
Saha said traffic police had already introduced technology-based systems, including the Integrated Road Accident Data (IRAD) and the Electronic Data Based Accident Report (EDBAR), to identify accident-prone areas.
"Due to coordinated efforts, road accidents were reduced by 6 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024. Fatalities due to road accidents also recorded a decline of 13 per cent during the period," he said.
An electronic traffic management system is currently operational at key locations within the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area.
The chief minister said the state government was considering imposing an additional tax on private vehicle owners who own more than one car to curb the growing number of vehicles on the roads.
"Traffic police's consent must be mandatory during the sale and resale of vehicles, be they two-wheelers or multi-wheelers. This will also reduce the sale of cars," he said.
Saha added that a multi-level car parking facility had already been inaugurated in the state capital to ease traffic congestion.
Earlier, the chief minister distributed road safety equipment to traffic police personnel.