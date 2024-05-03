Outlook News Wrap, May 3: Rahul Gandhi To Fight LS Polls From Raebareli, Rape Case Against Revanna, Bengal Guv Molestation Charges And More

Hello Readers! Through this Outloo news wrap, we bring you the top stories of the day. Today we are primarily focusing on Congress' Rahul Gandhi being fielded from UP's Raebareli while the Amethi seat has been given to Kishori Lal Sharma. In connection to the molestation allegation against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, entry into the Raj Bhavan has been banned for the ministers and cops.
In other important news, amid the row over Covishield's 'rare' side effects, the parents of a young Indian girl, Karunya, who died shortly after receiving the Covishield vaccine in July 2021, are taking legal action against the vaccine's manufacturer, Serum Institute of India (SII), and its developer, AstraZeneca.
Read All These And More In Outlook's May 3 News Wrap
Congress Fields Rahul Gandhi From Raebareli, Kishori Lal Sharma From Amethi
The Congress on Friday announced the names of its two most-anticipated candidates from Lok Sabha seats Raebareli and Amethi - Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma. The Raebareli constituency was held by Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi earlier and has been a party stronghold for years. READ Full Story
Bengal: Guv CV Ananda Bose Bans Entry Of State Minister, Cops In Raj Bhavan Amid Molestation Allegations
The Bengal governor through a statement banned the entry of West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya into the Raj Bhavan premises of Kolkata, Darjeeling and Barrackpore for "defamation and anti-constitutional media statements" and also barred the police from conducting any investigation against him in the alleged molestation case.
SIT Officers File Rape Case Against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna: Reports
The Karnataka government's special investigation team (SIT) filed a second case against Janata Dal (Secular)'s Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna with rape allegations reportedly. READ FULL STORY.
To Elon Musk's 'If Someone Tears American Flag' Poll, Edward Snowden Defends 'Freedom Of Expression'
Edward Snowden, the US whistleblower who revealed secret surveillance operations by the National Security Agency (NSA) in 2013, on Friday defended the right to 'freedom of expression' in response to a poll by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. READ FULL STORY.
Indian Parents To Sue AstraZeneca Over Daughter's Death After Covishield Vaccine
The parents of a young Indian girl, Karunya, who died shortly after receiving the Covishield vaccine in July 2021, are taking legal action against the vaccine's manufacturer, Serum Institute of India (SII), and its developer, AstraZeneca. READ FULL STORY.
England Spinner Josh Baker Dies Aged 20 A Day After Taking Three Wickets
Cricket fraternity was in a state of shock to hear the news of Worcestershire’s 20-year-old spinner, Josh Baker's passing away. The young spinner's death is still unknown. (More Cricket News). As per a report in The Daily Mail, he was found dead in his flat following his absence on day 3 of his team's match against Somerset. READ FULL REPORT.
Complaint Filed Against Kamal Haasan By 'Uttama Villain' Producers Lingusamy And Subash Chandra Bose-Report
Actor Kamal Haasan has landed into trouble over alleged breach of contract. As per a report in India Today, director and producer Lingusamy, and co-producer Subash Chandra Bose of Thirrupathi Brothers, has filed a complaint with the Producer's Council against Haasan. READ FULL STORY.