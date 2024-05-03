Outlook News Wrap, May 3: Rahul Gandhi To Fight LS Polls From Raebareli, Rape Case Against Revanna, Bengal Guv Molestation Charges And More

Hello Readers! Through this Outloo news wrap, we bring you the top stories of the day. Today we are primarily focusing on Congress' Rahul Gandhi being fielded from UP's Raebareli while the Amethi seat has been given to Kishori Lal Sharma. In connection to the molestation allegation against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, entry into the Raj Bhavan has been banned for the ministers and cops.