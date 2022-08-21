Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gehlot Accuses Centre Of Ignoring Nehru During Independence Day Celebrations

Only big events are being organised under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. There is no mention of Pandit Nehru.

Central government accused for ignoring India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru
Central government accused for ignoring India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 6:05 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Central government of ignoring India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru while celebrating 75 years of independence.

He said the government should not set such trends and asked how can India's freedom be celebrated without Nehru. "Only big events are being organised under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. There is no mention of Pandit Nehru. The country will not accept their theme," he said.

The CM said if you are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, you should have a big heart, adding that all governments have contributed to the country's development after independence.

Related stories

‘Lal Qile Se Goonj – Nehru Se Modi Tak’: Anupam Kher Brings Forth Stories of Indian Prime Ministers

'Foolishness Of Nehru And Vajpayee...': Subramanian Swamy Hits Out At Former PMs Over China Debate

Congress, Its Leaders Change Social Media Display Pics To Nehru Holding Tricolour

"If you forget all, future generations will forget you," he said. Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'revdi culture' remark, Gehlot said welfare works being done by the governments are not "revdiyan" and highlighted the state government's schemes and programmes.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Gehlot Accuses Centre Ignoring Nehru Independence Day Celebrations Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Revdi Culture State Government Schemes Programmes India Freedom
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

2 MES Officials, Contractors Arrested By CBI In Rs 22.48-Lakh Bribery Case

2 MES Officials, Contractors Arrested By CBI In Rs 22.48-Lakh Bribery Case

Is Laal Singh Chaddha Boycott A Gandhian Campaign?

Is Laal Singh Chaddha Boycott A Gandhian Campaign?