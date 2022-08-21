Gehlot Accuses Centre Of Ignoring Nehru During Independence Day Celebrations

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Central government of ignoring India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru while celebrating 75 years of independence.

He said the government should not set such trends and asked how can India's freedom be celebrated without Nehru. "Only big events are being organised under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. There is no mention of Pandit Nehru. The country will not accept their theme," he said.

The CM said if you are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, you should have a big heart, adding that all governments have contributed to the country's development after independence.

"If you forget all, future generations will forget you," he said. Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'revdi culture' remark, Gehlot said welfare works being done by the governments are not "revdiyan" and highlighted the state government's schemes and programmes.

(With PTI inputs)