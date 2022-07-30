Bhupesh Baghel Slams Centre Over Unemployment, Poverty Rise

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday claimed that the country's assets were being sold one by one, which has led to the rise in unemployment and poverty.

In a veiled swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said the Gujarat model of development, which was being much discussed across the country ahead of 2014 general elections, has vanished now.

Addressing the 5th national conclave of All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC), a wing of the Congress, Baghel said the Chhattisgarh government is focusing on ensuring minimum income to people and fulfilling their basic needs.

"Eight-nine years ago ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, there was much talk about the Gujarat model, but no one talks about it now. The whole country is watching what has happened to the Gujarat model. We (people) are bearing the brunt of this model. All the assets of the country are being sold one by one which has resulted in rise in unemployment, poverty and malnutrition," Baghel said.

The chief minister said the Congress government in Chhattisgarh focused on how to "meet minimum income and minimum needs of the people.

"In 2018, Rahul Gandhi ji had talked about the Nyay Scheme, under which stated people should get a minimum income. Rahul ji talked about Rs 72,000 per family (in a year during 2019 elections). However, people during the elections did not focus on it and diverted towards emotional issues. Even its discussion did not reach people," he said.

"But our Chhattisgarh government focused on minimum income as well as the minimum needs...There is a slight difference between the two. If money is put into the pocket of people, then they spend it as consumers. It can strengthen the market, but it cannot economically empower people. In our state, we focused on minimum needs like food, housing, education, employment and entrepreneurship reach to people as well," he said.

Farm loan was waived in the state and they are also being provided Rs 9,000 per acre under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna, he said.

He also spoke about his government's ambitious Narva-Garva-Ghurva-Bari (rivulet, cow, compost pit, vegetable garden).

"BJP mocked us for procuring cow dung. The scheme has not only made cattle-rearing commercially profitable, but also strengthened the rural economy...We are creating both producers and consumers in the villages," he added.

"It is the Chhattisgarh model which is associating people with education, health facilities and employment," he added.

Talking to reporters later, Baghel said selling the country's wealth is probably the Gujarat model but giving employment to all is the Chhattisgarh model.

Speaking on the occasion, AIPC chairman and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the grand old party always believed in bringing everyone together and progress of every section of the society.

"...Congress has values, which include values of an inclusive India. An India that looks beyond divisions of caste, creed, religion, caste and language and sees us all as one...It is also an India where you want to look beyond the distinction of rich and poor, between Dalits and Brahmins...Some politicians like to focus upon these issues in a bid to polarize electorates," he said.

Congress stands for bringing everyone together and everyone must move forward together, he said.

"Congress has always believed even in the big liberalisation of the economy that took place in the 1990s. Our policy was very clear - yes we will liberalise, yes we will open up. Maybe the rich get richer, but in the process the poor must also benefit...The revenues that come to our government from the new liberalised economy must be distributed to those who don't have anything," he said.

"Bhupesh Baghel ji has been doing the same in Chhattisgarh with his Nyay programme with support for farmers and trying to extend the system to weaker sections of the society so they, too, can be great participants in the adventure of progress and development in India," he added.

The two-day conclave, which began on Saturday, is being held at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium here, where former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan is also one of the key speakers.

(With PTI inputs)

