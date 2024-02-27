Virginia Couple Presumed Dead After Yatch Hijacked by Escaped Prisoners, Say Cops

A US couple, Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel, who were sailing their catamaran in the Caribbean, are presumed dead after their vessel was hijacked by three escaped prisoners. The incident occurred last week, according to authorities in Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Don McKenzie, the commissioner of the Royal Grenada Police Force, disclosed in a news conference that the escapees hijacked the couple's catamaran, named Simplicity, a day after breaking free from the South Saint George Police Station on February 18th. The prisoners then sailed the vessel towards St. Vincent, where they were arrested last Wednesday.

McKenzie stated, "Information suggests that while traveling between Grenada and St. Vincent, they disposed of the occupants." However, he emphasized that there is no conclusive evidence confirming the couple's demise, but the probability of their survival is deemed low.