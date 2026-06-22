Kier Starmer Resigns as UK Prime Minister

UK Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party Kier Starmer has reigned from his position. The anouncement was made at a presss conference held outside his 10 Downing Street Residence.
The resignation comes amid increasing pressure from Starmer's cabinet and party colleagues after poor approval ratings in national polls.
The immediate trigger for this decision was the victory of Andy Burnham, his anticipated successor, in the Makerfield By-election making the former Greater Manchester Mayor eligible to become Prime Minister.
It is unsure whether there will be a leadership contest in the labour party or would Burnham be elected unopposed.
(This is a developing story)